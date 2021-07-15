Oportun to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Thursday, August 5, 2021

SAN CARLOS, Calif., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oportun Financial Corporation (“Oportun” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: OPRT) will release financial results for the second quarter 2021 on Thursday, August 5, 2021, after market close. Oportun will host a conference call and earnings webcast to discuss results at 5:00 pm ET / 2:00 pm PT on that day.



The dial-in number for the conference call is 1-800-926-9908 (toll-free) or 1-212-231-2912 (international). Participants should call in 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. A live webcast of the call will be accessible from Oportun’s investor relations website at investor.oportun.com.