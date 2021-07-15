checkAd

New Procore ERP Connector Platform Provides Real-Time Insight on Financial Health of Construction Projects

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.07.2021, 22:33  |  26   |   |   

Procore Technologies, Inc., (NYSE: PCOR), a leading provider of construction management software, today announced the availability of its global ERP Connector platform, along with four new Procore-built accounting integrations.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210715005912/en/

Procore ERP Connector Platform Enables Instantaneous Data Sharing Between Operations and Accounting (Photo: Business Wire)

Procore ERP Connector Platform Enables Instantaneous Data Sharing Between Operations and Accounting (Photo: Business Wire)

Now companies can obtain real-time insight into the financial health of their construction projects through centralized, accurate data that connects all of their stakeholders. They can easily connect their enterprise resource planning system of choice to Procore Financial Management, a project cost management solution.

According to the 2020 Construction Technology Report, over 50% of companies are still relying on spreadsheets to manage ERP workflows. This can lead to double-data entry, costly mistakes, and can create a delay in delivering data back to the accounting team––potentially impacting subcontractors’ payment, account reconciliation, and change order processing because decisions are being made based on incomplete data sets.

“People often think of project execution as being separate from project accounting, when they are really two sides of the same coin. When gaps exist between accounting and operations systems, teams must not only spend extra time entering and reconciling information––they are also forced to make decisions without the information they need,” said Tooey Courtemanche, Procore founder and CEO. “This can create blind spots in the financial health of a project and lead to risks. Procore marries these two historically disjointed sets of information into a seamless collaborative solution. With the new Procore ERP Connector platform, our customers can connect to any accounting system and have real-time access to their project financial data across the project lifecycle.”

Customers wanting to use an integration sold directly by Procore now have a choice of nine connectors to choose from. These include four new connectors for Sage, MRI, Acumatica, and Yardi, as well as five previously built connectors for Sage 300 CRE, Sage 100 Contractor, Quickbooks Desktop, Viewpoint Vista, and Viewpoint Spectrum.*

Both customer developers and third-party app developers can use the Procore ERP Connector platform to build integrations that leverage the same functionality that Procore-built accounting integrations deliver, so their field and office teams can collaborate in real time.

“I can’t emphasize enough the value of the integrations,” said Al Nover, Facilities Finance and Contracts Manager at Boston Children’s Hospital. “They allow the PMs to have all the info they need in their own solution, but also give us confidence that we’re synced with the hospital’s corporate ERP and capital planning systems. There’s no manual entry, it’s synced with the general ledger, and it’s accurate.”

“We love working with Procore,” said Robert Leighton, Executive Vice President at Calance, a Procore App Marketplace developer. “Their APIs are solid, reliable, and extensive, and the API support team at Procore is great to work with. Procore has enabled us to create new capabilities and features for our mutual customers.”

Learn more about the Procore ERP Connector platform in this blog post and on the Procore website.

*Some of these integrations were built in partnership with third-party developers and are not affiliated with the owner of the integrated application. All product names, logos, brands, trademarks, and registered trademarks of the integrated applications are property of their respective owners.

About Procore

Procore is a leading provider of construction management software. Over 1 million projects and more than $1 trillion USD in construction volume have run on Procore’s platform. Our platform connects every project stakeholder to solutions we've built specifically for the construction industry—for the owner, the general contractor, and the specialty contractor. Procore’s App Marketplace has a multitude of partner solutions that integrate seamlessly with our platform, giving construction professionals the freedom to connect with what works best for them. Headquartered in Carpinteria, California, Procore has offices around the globe. Learn more at Procore.com.

PROCORE-IR

Procore Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

New Procore ERP Connector Platform Provides Real-Time Insight on Financial Health of Construction Projects Procore Technologies, Inc., (NYSE: PCOR), a leading provider of construction management software, today announced the availability of its global ERP Connector platform, along with four new Procore-built accounting integrations. This press release …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Markforged Announces Listing on New York Stock Exchange Under Ticker Symbol “MKFG”
BrainChip Engages Integrous Communications as Investor Relations Advisor
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Oatly Group AB (OTLY)
CARMAT Announces the First Human Implant of Its Total Artificial Heart in the United States
NortonLifeLock Inc.: Possible Combination with Avast PLC (“Avast” or the “Company”)
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Reports Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results
ON Semiconductor Intelligent Sensing Technologies Enable 360° Vision in AutoX Gen5 Self-Driving ...
ROSEN, GLOBALLY RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Churchill Capital Corp IV Investors with ...
ChargePoint Announces Pricing of Secondary Public Offering of Common Stock by Selling Stockholders
JRVR INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the James River Group Holdings, Ltd. ...
Titel
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
FireEye to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5, 2021
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
PGIM strengthens alternatives offering with agreement to acquire Montana Capital Partners
Organigram Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Fastly Announces Two New Appointments to Board of Directors
FireEye Appoints Erin Joe as SVP of Strategy and Alliances
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
22:05 UhrProcore Announces Timing of Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Call
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
25.06.21Procore Earns Top Honors for Five Key Categories in G2 2021 Summer Report
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.06.21ELEVATE Chooses Procore as Its Construction Management Platform
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten