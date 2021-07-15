checkAd

First Foundation Bank Opens Sherman Oaks Branch

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ: FFWM) (“First Foundation”), a financial services company with two wholly-owned operating subsidiaries, First Foundation Advisors and First Foundation Bank, announced the expansion of their Los Angeles footprint with the opening of its Sherman Oaks branch office.

“We are pleased to continue our expansion in Southern California with the opening of our Sherman Oaks branch,” said Scott F. Kavanaugh, Chief Executive Officer of First Foundation Inc. “Even as we expand into Dallas, Texas, and recently announced our planned merger with Naples, Florida-based TGR Financial, we remain committed to core markets in California. Sherman Oaks is a great community and we have found some wonderful bankers to lead our efforts.”

The office will be led by longtime local banker, Gary Ketenchian, who will serve as Vice President, Branch Manager.

“I am honored to be a part of this wonderful organization and to help First Foundation build its LA presence as it expands into Sherman Oaks,” said Gary Ketenchian, Vice President, Branch Manager. “This is a vibrant and growing area within LA, and we have hit the ground running bringing our services to clients who appreciate the meaning of true relationship banking.”

Ketenchian will lead the newly established team in cultivating relationships in the Sherman Oaks area while helping serve the banking needs of the local community. He brings over thirty years of experience in the banking industry, specifically with twenty-plus years in leadership. Ketenchian’s expertise in client service and ability to foster relationships with clients is the hallmark of his success and fits nicely with First Foundation Bank’s service model of true relationship banking. He most recently served as Vice President, Store Manager at Umpqua Bank, where he was responsible for leading the local sales and operations teams. Prior to that he served in a variety of roles including Vice President, Branch Banking Manager for Pacific Western Bank and Vice President, Bank Manager for Bank of America.

First Foundation Bank’s Sherman Oaks branch will be located at 15490 Ventura Boulevard, Suite 110, Sherman Oaks, California, 91403. More information about the branch can be found here: https://www.firstfoundationinc.com/find-location/sherman-oaks-branch.

About First Foundation

First Foundation, Inc. (NASDAQ: FFWM) and its subsidiaries offer personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services, including investment, trust, insurance, and philanthropy services. This comprehensive platform of financial services is designed to help clients at any stage in their financial journey. First Foundation is comprised of an extraordinary team of financial professionals united around a single cause: to enable growth-minded individuals and businesses to boldly live the life they imagined and preserve the legacy they’ve worked so hard to build. The broad range of financial products and services offered by First Foundation are more consistent with those offered by larger financial institutions, while its high level of personalized service, accessibility, and responsiveness to clients is more aligned with community banks and boutique wealth management firms. This combination of an integrated platform of comprehensive financial services and the products along with personalized service differentiates First Foundation from many of its competitors and has contributed to the growth of its client base and business. Services are offered through bank and/or wealth management branch offices in California, Texas, Nevada, and Hawaii. Learn more at firstfoundationinc.com, or connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

