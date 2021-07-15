checkAd

USA Compression Partners, LP Announces Second Quarter 2021 Distribution; Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for August 3

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.07.2021, 22:30  |  14   |   |   

USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE: USAC) (“USA Compression”) today announced a cash distribution of $0.525 per common unit ($2.10 on an annualized basis) for the second quarter of 2021. The distribution will be paid on August 6, 2021, to unitholders of record as of the close of business on July 26, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

In addition, USA Compression will release its second quarter 2021 results prior to the opening of U.S. financial markets on Tuesday, August 3. Management will conduct an investor conference call the same day starting at 11 a.m. Eastern Time (10 a.m. Central Time) to discuss financial and operating results. The call will be broadcast live over the internet. Investors may participate either by phone or audio webcast.

By Phone:

 

Dial 800-263-0877 inside the U.S. and Canada at least 10 minutes before the call and ask for the USA Compression Partners Earnings Call. Investors outside the U.S. and Canada should dial 646-828-8143. The conference ID for both is 9227045.

 

 

 

A replay of the call will be available through August 13, 2021. Callers inside the U.S. and Canada may access the replay by dialing 888-203-1112. Investors outside the U.S. and Canada should dial 719-457-0820. The conference ID for both is 9227045.

 

By Webcast:

 

Connect to the webcast via the “Events” page of USA Compression’s Investor Relations website at http://investors.usacompression.com. Please log in at least 10 minutes in advance to register and download any necessary software. A replay will be available shortly after the call.

ABOUT USA COMPRESSION PARTNERS, LP

USA Compression Partners, LP is a growth-oriented Delaware limited partnership that is one of the nation’s largest independent providers of natural gas compression services in terms of total compression fleet horsepower. USA Compression partners with a broad customer base composed of producers, processors, gatherers and transporters of natural gas and crude oil. USA Compression focuses on providing natural gas compression services to infrastructure applications primarily in high-volume gathering systems, processing facilities and transportation applications. More information is available at usacompression.com.

NON-U.S. WITHHOLDING INFORMATION

This release is intended to be a qualified notice under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b). Brokers and nominees should treat one hundred percent (100.0%) of USA Compression’s distributions to non-U.S. investors as being attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, USA Compression’s distributions to non-U.S. investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest applicable effective tax rate.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this press release may be forward-looking statements as defined under federal law. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of uncertainties and factors, many of which are outside the control of USA Compression, and a variety of risks that could cause results to differ materially from those expected by management of USA Compression. USA Compression undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results over time.

USA Compression Partners Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

USA Compression Partners, LP Announces Second Quarter 2021 Distribution; Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for August 3 USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE: USAC) (“USA Compression”) today announced a cash distribution of $0.525 per common unit ($2.10 on an annualized basis) for the second quarter of 2021. The distribution will be paid on August 6, 2021, to …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Markforged Announces Listing on New York Stock Exchange Under Ticker Symbol “MKFG”
BrainChip Engages Integrous Communications as Investor Relations Advisor
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Oatly Group AB (OTLY)
CARMAT Announces the First Human Implant of Its Total Artificial Heart in the United States
NortonLifeLock Inc.: Possible Combination with Avast PLC (“Avast” or the “Company”)
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Reports Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results
ON Semiconductor Intelligent Sensing Technologies Enable 360° Vision in AutoX Gen5 Self-Driving ...
ROSEN, GLOBALLY RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Churchill Capital Corp IV Investors with ...
ChargePoint Announces Pricing of Secondary Public Offering of Common Stock by Selling Stockholders
JRVR INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the James River Group Holdings, Ltd. ...
Titel
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
FireEye to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5, 2021
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
PGIM strengthens alternatives offering with agreement to acquire Montana Capital Partners
Organigram Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Fastly Announces Two New Appointments to Board of Directors
FireEye Appoints Erin Joe as SVP of Strategy and Alliances
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
17.06.21USA Compression Partners, LP to Participate in J.P. Morgan 2021 Energy, Power & Renewables Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten