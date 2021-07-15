World Fuel Services Corporation to Host Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) invites you to participate in a conference call with its management team on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 5:00PM Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s second quarter results, as well as certain forward-looking information. The Company plans to release its second quarter results after the market closes on the same date.

The live conference call will be accessible by telephone at (833) 562-0141 (within the United States and Canada) or (661) 567-1221 (International). Audio replay of the call will be available through August 5, 2021. The replay numbers are: (855) 859-2056 (within the United States and Canada) and (404) 537-3406 (International). The call ID is 8667364.