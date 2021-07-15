Oaktree to Transition Advisory Role of Non-Traded REIT to Brookfield

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (“Brookfield”) (NYSE: BAM; TSX: BAM.A) and Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. (“Oaktree”) today announced they have entered into an agreement to transition the advisory role of Oaktree Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. (the “REIT” or “Oaktree REIT”) to an affiliate of Brookfield. Following the transition, the Non-Traded REIT will change its name to Brookfield Real Estate Income Trust Inc. (“Brookfield REIT”).

Going forward, Oaktree will maintain an active role by managing certain of Brookfield REIT’s assets and its liquid securities portfolio. Manish Desai, the REIT’s current President, will transition to Brookfield to serve as President and COO of Brookfield REIT.

“Oaktree has done an excellent job, generating strong returns for stockholders. This transition benefits stockholders going forward through the combination of Brookfield’s sourcing networks, operating capabilities and global footprint, while maintaining the benefit of Oaktree’s leading credit expertise,” said Zach Vaughan, Managing Partner at Brookfield and CEO of Brookfield REIT following the transition.

Following the transition, Brookfield REIT’s investment strategy will largely stay the same, but will include exposure to certain non-U.S. markets where Brookfield has existing capabilities.

The transition is expected to occur in the fourth quarter of 2021. The transition and related transactions are subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals, and there is no guarantee they will occur as described herein or at all.

