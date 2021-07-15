Profound Medical to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 4 – Conference Call to Follow

Profound management will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET to review the financial results and discuss business developments in the period.

TORONTO, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF; TSX:PRN) (“Profound” or the “Company”), a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets customizable, incision-free therapies for the ablation of diseased tissue, will announce its second quarter 2021 financial results after market close on Wednesday, August 4, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call Details:

Date: Wednesday, August 4, 2021 Time: 4:30 p.m. ET Live Call: 1-833-710-1825 (Canada and the United States)

1-929-517-0404 (International)

Replay: 1-404-537-3406 Conference ID: 2181037

The call will also be broadcast live and archived on the Company's website at www.profoundmedical.com under "Webcasts" in the Investors section.



About Profound Medical Corp.

Profound is a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets customizable, incision-free therapies for the ablation of diseased tissue.

Profound is commercializing TULSA-PRO, a technology that combines real-time MRI, robotically-driven transurethral ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control. TULSA-PRO is designed to provide customizable and predictable radiation-free ablation of a surgeon-defined prostate volume while actively protecting the urethra and rectum to help preserve the patient’s natural functional abilities. TULSA-PRO has the potential to be a flexible technology in customizable prostate ablation, including intermediate stage cancer, localized radio-recurrent cancer, retention and hematuria palliation in locally advanced prostate cancer, and the transition zone in large volume benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). TULSA-PRO is CE marked, Health Canada approved, and 510(k) cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”).