Profound Medical to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 4 – Conference Call to Follow

15.07.2021   

TORONTO, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF; TSX:PRN) (“Profound” or the “Company”), a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets customizable, incision-free therapies for the ablation of diseased tissue, will announce its second quarter 2021 financial results after market close on Wednesday, August 4, 2021.

Profound management will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET to review the financial results and discuss business developments in the period.

Second Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call Details:

Date: Wednesday, August 4, 2021
   
Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
   
Live Call: 1-833-710-1825 (Canada and the United States)
1-929-517-0404 (International)
   
Replay:  1-404-537-3406
   
Conference ID: 2181037

The call will also be broadcast live and archived on the Company's website at www.profoundmedical.com under "Webcasts" in the Investors section.

About Profound Medical Corp.

Profound is a commercial-stage medical device company that develops and markets customizable, incision-free therapies for the ablation of diseased tissue.

Profound is commercializing TULSA-PRO, a technology that combines real-time MRI, robotically-driven transurethral ultrasound and closed-loop temperature feedback control. TULSA-PRO is designed to provide customizable and predictable radiation-free ablation of a surgeon-defined prostate volume while actively protecting the urethra and rectum to help preserve the patient’s natural functional abilities. TULSA-PRO has the potential to be a flexible technology in customizable prostate ablation, including intermediate stage cancer, localized radio-recurrent cancer, retention and hematuria palliation in locally advanced prostate cancer, and the transition zone in large volume benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). TULSA-PRO is CE marked, Health Canada approved, and 510(k) cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”).

