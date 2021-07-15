SmileDirectClub to Report Second Quarter 2021 Results on August 9, 2021

Kim Atkinson, SmileDirectClub’s Vice President of Communications, will host a conference call with David Katzman, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, and Kyle Wailes, Chief Financial Officer, to discuss these results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmileDirectClub, Inc. ( Nasdaq: SDC ), the next generation oral care company with the first medtech platform for teeth straightening, announced today it will report results for the second quarter 2021 on Monday, August 9, 2021 after close of market.

SmileDirectClub Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call Details

Date: Monday, August 9, 2021

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time)

Dial-In: 1-877-407-9208 (domestic) or 1-201-493-6784 (international)

Webcast: Visit “Events and Presentations” section of the company’s IR page at http://investors.smiledirectclub.com.

A replay of the call may be accessed the same day from 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, August 9, 2021 until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, August 23, 2021 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international) and entering the replay PIN: 13721598.

An archived version of the call will also be available upon completion on the Investor Relations section of SmileDirectClub’s website at http://investors.smiledirectclub.com.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC) ("SmileDirectClub") is an oral care company and creator of the first medtech platform for teeth straightening. Through its cutting-edge telehealth technology and vertically integrated model, SmileDirectClub is revolutionizing the oral care industry, offering consumers the ability to get clinically safe and effective treatment but without the 3x markup associated with traditional orthodontics. SmileDirectClub's mission is to democratize access to a smile each and every person loves by making it affordable and convenient for everyone. SmileDirectClub is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and operates in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Hong Kong, Singapore, Spain and Mexico.

