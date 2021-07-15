Baystate Health Collaborates With Cerner to Advance Digital Health and Accelerate Consumer-Focused Care

"Baystate Health and Cerner are seeking to build an industry-defining collaboration," said Donald Trigg, president, Cerner. "Baystate Health has a compelling plan to grow key specialties, deliver consumer-friendly access to their provider health network, and innovate around value-based care. Our collaboration will deliver the products and technology platform needed to advance those strategic goals.”

KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baystate Health and Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ: CERN), a global healthcare technology company, are expanding their two-decade relationship by introducing a digital health platform to integrate care delivery and financing systems for a more consumer-focused approach to patient care. This digital innovation will help improve patient access to personalized care, provide clinicians with clearer views into patient populations, and use data to drive more effective disease management and virtual health experiences. Baystate Health encompasses five hospitals and more than 80 medical practices, with approximately 12,000 employees and is one of Massachusetts' largest employers.

Consumer demands for digital and virtual technologies are increasing as they seek to become more engaged in their own healthcare. Baystate Health will have the potential to accelerate new care models, personalize care for patients and enable the orchestration of care for patients across the continuum. The new digital health platform will bring together new applications and tools from Cerner and third-party developers in one unified view for the health system to manage.

Baystate Health plans to deploy Cerner HealtheIntent to support its Physician Health Organization, Baycare Health Partners, as it transforms the primary care experience in Western New England. This will provide primary care providers with data-driven insight to help inform care across the population and support personalized patient experiences.

In addition, Baystate Health plans to implement a comprehensive suite of clinically driven revenue cycle management solutions across its acute and ambulatory facilities. This is intended to streamline patient access to health information and transform the billing experience for both consumers and the workforce.

“Our relationship with Cerner will help us create a truly integrated digital platform across our system, helping connect our consumers to the services they desire while providing the right tools for our clinical and non-clinical staff,” said Joel L. Vengco, senior vice president and chief information & digital officer, Baystate Health. “The healthcare that our patients and communities deserve will be accessible, orchestrated and personalized. We will be working with Cerner and their many partners to deliver a digital and data-focused approach that advances our care delivery and enhances our patients’ lives.”