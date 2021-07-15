ATN Sets Date to Report Second Quarter 2021 Results

In addition, the Company will host a conference call to discuss its results and provide an update on the Company’s pending acquisition of Alaska Communications at 10:00 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, July 29, 2021.

BEVERLY, Mass., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATN International, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATNI) announced today that it will report the second quarter 2021 results on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at approximately 5:00 p.m. (ET).

Dial-in and online information for the conference call is as follows:

Call Date: Thursday, July 29, 2021 Call Time: 10:00 a.m. (ET) Call Dial-in: (877) 734-4582 (US/Canada) (678) 905-9376 (International) Conference ID: 7032438 Online info:



Live simulcast (listen only) available during the call.

A replay of the conference call will be available at ir.atni.com beginning at approximately 1:00 p.m. (ET) on Thursday, July 29, 2021.

About ATN

ATN International, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATNI), headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, operates communications and technology businesses in the United States and internationally, including the Caribbean region, with a particular focus on markets with a need for growing demand for infrastructure investments and technology improvements. Our operating subsidiaries today primarily provide: (i) advanced wireless and wireline connectivity to residential and business customers, including a range of high-speed internet and data services, fixed and mobile wireless solutions, video and voice services, and (ii) carrier and enterprise communication services, wholesale communications infrastructure services such as terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport, communications tower facilities, managed mobile networks, and in-building wireless systems. For more information, please visit www.atni.com.

Contact: ATN International, Inc. Justin D. Benincasa Chief Financial Officer 978-619-1300



