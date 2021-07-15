checkAd

Globus Medical Announces Completion of 20,000 Procedures Utilizing ExcelsiusGPS

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.07.2021, 22:30  |  47   |   |   

Robotic Navigation System helps surgeons increase accuracy, reduce radiation, and save time in OR

AUDUBON, Pa., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE: GMED), a leading musculoskeletal solutions company, today announced that over 20,000 spine procedures have been performed utilizing the ExcelsiusGPS Robotic Navigation system.

“The ExcelsiusGPS platform is one of the most intuitive systems I have ever used. It was easy to learn and adapt into my operating room,” said Dr. Roland Kent, Orthopedic Spine Surgeon at Northwest Specialty Hospital in Post Falls, ID, who has performed over 300 procedures with ExcelsiusGPS. “I have experienced significant decreases in our operative times, whether it be a single position lateral, a simple TLIF or a T10-to-pelvis deformity correction. I use ExcelsiusGPS for almost every case I do.”

The number of cases that incorporate the ExcelsiusGPS platform is at an all-time high. Specifically developed to overcome the limitations of minimally invasive surgery, ExcelsiusGPS removes multiple stress factors and helps to maintain navigation integrity, allowing the surgeons to focus on patient care. ExcelsiusGPS combines streamlined preoperative or intraoperative planning with fully integrated robotic trajectory alignment for a broad spectrum of spine applications. The robotic platform has been shown to help increase accuracy, reduce radiation, and generate time savings compared to conventional spine procedures.1

“At Globus, our mission is to improve patient care by developing game changing technology. We firmly believe commercial success is a product of clinical success,” said Mir Hussain, Director of Field Applications for Globus Medical’s Imaging, Navigation, Robotics Division. “It is both humbling and exciting to be part of the team that developed and launched this technology almost 4 years ago, and now it is being utilized in over 20,000 procedures around the world!”

About ExcelsiusGPS Spine Solutions
ExcelsiusGPS is the revolutionary robotic navigation platform that offers a comprehensive approach to spine procedures, from start-to-finish. The platform’s multifunctionality, imaging versatility and unique real-time information enable accurate trajectory alignment with integrated navigation for placing screws, for navigated disc preparation, and for placing interbody implants. ExcelsiusGPS is the only robotic navigation system that was built from the ground up to comprehensively combine these advanced technologies. The system works with any Preoperative CT, Intraoperative CT, and Intraoperative Fluoroscopy. ExcelsiusGPS is the only Robotic Navigation Platform that addresses the gaps of standard navigation and current robotic technologies. These features include an actively navigated end effector, patient movement tracking, force/deflection sensing, and DRB disruption monitoring. These features combine to provide safety redundancies throughout the procedure in order to maintain navigational integrity.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Globus Medical Announces Completion of 20,000 Procedures Utilizing ExcelsiusGPS Robotic Navigation System helps surgeons increase accuracy, reduce radiation, and save time in ORAUDUBON, Pa., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE: GMED), a leading musculoskeletal solutions company, today announced that …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
Meeting between President Cortizo Cohen and Mauricio Ramos, CEO of Millicom, strengthens Tigo's ...
Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Kotierungsreglement (Artikel 53): GAM Holding AG – Update zum Halbjahresergebnis 2021
LeasePlan and Arrival sign partnership to bring revolutionary electric vans to European cities
GAM ernennt neuen Global Head of Wealth Management in Zürich und neuen Head of Private Labelling ...
L Brands Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering
RICOH360 Tours Releases AI Virtual Staging
Acutus Medical, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Oza-1 Well Re-Entry Update
NB Private Equity: Strong NAV Growth Drives 32% Growth in Dividend
Titel
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
Largest U.S. Healthcare Claims and Utilization Analysis for BPH Procedures Reveals Lowest Overall ...
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field ...
DIRTT Announces Appointment of Todd Lillibridge as Board Chair
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
Molecular Templates, Inc. Announces Dosing of First Subject in Phase 1 Study of MT-6402 in ...
DTCC Partners With Ebix to Deliver New Solution to Address Increasing Challenges of Annuity ...
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Products are Now Available, for Sale, on Amazon.com
21Shares Und comdirect Geben Exklusive Krypto-Partnerschaft Für Sparpläne bekannt
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board