Certara Appoints Nancy Killefer and Cynthia Collins as New Independent Board Members

PRINCETON, N.J., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Certara, a global leader in biosimulation, today announced the appointments of Nancy Killefer and Cynthia Collins to its board of directors, effective August 1, 2021. The two additional appointments increase the company’s board of directors to eleven members.

“It’s truly a pleasure to welcome Nancy and Cynthia to the board of directors,” said Sheri McCoy, board chairman. “Their wealth of knowledge and extensive corporate board and leadership experience will be essential to us and no doubt strengthen our guidance of Certara.”

Ms. Killefer brings more than three decades of executive experience across the pharmaceutical, healthcare and technology sectors, most recently serving as director at McKinsey & Company until her retirement in 2013. She has also served in the public sector, specifically the United States Department of the Treasury as the assistant secretary for Management, chief financial officer and chief operating officer. Ms. Killefer is currently a member of the boards of Cardinal Health, Inc., Natura & Company, and Facebook, Inc.

Ms. Collins is a biotechnology industry veteran with more than 40 years of experience in gene and cell medicines and growing biotech companies. Most recently, she was the Chief Executive Officer of Editas Medicine, a gene editing biotechnology company, which experienced significant growth under her leadership, including dosing the first patient in the world with an in vivo gene edited therapy. Before Editas, Ms. Collins was CEO at several life sciences companies, including Human Longevity, GenVec and Sequoia Pharmaceuticals.  Ms. Collins is currently a member of the board of DermTech, Inc.

“By providing model-informed insights into the safety and efficacy of novel drugs, Certara’s biosimulation software transforms how medicines are made across therapeutic areas,” said Ms. Killefer. “I look forward to helping the company accelerate drug discovery and development for the benefit of all patients.”

“Certara’s track record of scientific innovation and thought leadership is inspiring,” said Ms. Collins.  “I am excited to bring my experience in scaling biotechnology companies to the Certara board and help steward the company towards continued success.”

About Certara
Certara accelerates medicines using biosimulation software and technology to transform traditional drug discovery and development. Its clients include more than 1,650 global biopharmaceutical companies, leading academic institutions, and key regulatory agencies across 61 countries.

