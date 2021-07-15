CDK Global to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on August 17, 2021

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDK Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDK), a leading retail automotive technology company, is scheduled to release its financial results for the fiscal fourth quarter and year ended June 30, 2021 after the closing of the Nasdaq market on Tuesday, August 17, 2021.



CDK will also be hosting a conference call at 4:00 p.m. CT on August 17, 2021 to discuss the results for the period. Brian Krzanich, chief executive officer, Joe Tautges, chief operating officer, Eric Guerin, chief financial officer, and Taze Rowe, treasurer, will be participating on the call.