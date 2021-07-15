Intellipharmaceutics Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCQB:IPCIF)(TSX:IPCI) ("Intellipharmaceutics" or the "Company"), a pharmaceutical company specializing in the research, development and manufacture of novel and …

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. (OTCQB:IPCIF)(TSX:IPCI) ("Intellipharmaceutics" or the "Company"), a pharmaceutical company specializing in the research, development and manufacture of novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs, today reported the results of operations for the three and six months ended May 31, 2021. All dollar amounts referenced herein are in United States dollars unless otherwise noted.

The Company recorded net loss for the three months ended May 31, 2021 of $1,000,184 or $0.04 per common share, compared with a net loss of $1,048,433 or $0.04 per common share for the three months ended May 31, 2020.

The Company recorded revenues of $93,427 for the three months ended May 31, 2021 versus $395,740 for the three months ended May 31, 2020. Such revenues consisted primarily of licensing revenues from commercial sales of the 15, 25, 30 and 35 mg strengths of our generic Focalin XR® under the Par agreement for the three months ended May 31, 2021.

Expenditures for R&D were $481,679 for the three months ended May 31, 2021 in comparison to $635,326 for the three months ended May 31, 2020, resulting in a decrease of $153,647 compared to the three months ended May 31, 2020. In the three months ended May 31, 2021, we recorded $1,127 of expenses for stock-based compensation for R&D employees compared to $9,977 for the three months ended May 31, 2020. After adjusting for the stock-based compensation expenses discussed above, expenditures for R&D for the three months ended May 31, 2021 were lower by $144,797 compared to the three months ended May 31, 2020. The decrease is primarily due to significantly reduced third party consulting fees.

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $453,219 for the three months ended May 31, 2021 in comparison to $548,232 for the three months ended May 31, 2020, resulting in a decrease of $95,013. The decrease is mainly due to a decrease in administrative costs, a decrease in wages and marketing costs and a decrease in occupancy costs.

As of May 31, 2021, our cash balance was $2,470,131. We currently expect to meet our short-term cash requirements from the proceeds of the private placement financing just completed and quarterly profit share payments from Par and by cost savings resulting from reduced R&D activities and staffing levels. Effective May 5, 2021 our exclusive license agreements with Tris Pharma, Inc. for generic Seroquel XR®, generic Pristiq® and generic Effexor XR® were mutually terminated. Products were never supplied nor distributed under the licenses. Termination of the exclusive agreements may provide opportunity for the Company to explore options of supplying the products to multiple sources on non-exclusive bases. However, there can be no assurance that the products previously licensed to Tris Pharma will be successfully commercialized and produce significant revenue for us. We will still need to obtain additional funding to, among other things, further product commercialization activities and development of our product candidates. Potential sources of capital may include, if conditions permit, equity and/or debt financing, payments from licensing and/or development agreements and/or new strategic partnership agreements. The Company has funded its business activities principally through the issuance of securities, loans from related parties (see "Related Party Transactions" for more information related to the terms of such loans and applicable maturities) and funds from development agreements. There is no certainty that such funding will be available going forward or, if it is, whether it will be sufficient to meet our needs. Our future operations are highly dependent upon our ability to source additional funding to support advancing our product candidate pipeline through continued R&D activities and to expand our operations. Our ultimate success will depend on whether our product candidates are approved by the FDA, Health Canada, or the regulatory authorities of other countries in which our products are proposed to be sold and whether we are able to successfully market our approved products. We cannot be certain that we will receive such regulatory approval for any of our current or future product candidates, that we will reach the level of revenues necessary to achieve and sustain profitability, or that we will secure other capital sources on terms or in amounts sufficient to meet our needs, or at all.

There can be no assurance that we will not be required to conduct further studies for our Aximris XR product candidate, that the FDA will approve any of our requested abuse-deterrence label claims, \ that the FDA will ultimately approve the NDA for the sale of the product candidate in the U.S. market or that the product will ever be successfully commercialized and produce significant revenue for us.

About Intellipharmaceutics

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. is a pharmaceutical company specializing in the research, development and manufacture of novel and generic controlled-release and targeted-release oral solid dosage drugs. The Company's patented Hypermatrix™ technology is a multidimensional controlled-release drug delivery platform that can be applied to a wide range of existing and new pharmaceuticals. Intellipharmaceutics has developed several drug delivery systems based on this technology platform, with a pipeline of products (some of which have received FDA approval) in various stages of development. The Company has ANDA and NDA 505(b)(2) drug product candidates in its development pipeline. These include the Company's Oxycodone ER based on its proprietary nPODDDS™ novel Point Of Divergence Drug Delivery System (for which an NDA has been filed with the FDA), and Regabatin™ XR (pregabalin extended-release capsules).

The condensed unaudited interim consolidated financial statements, accompanying notes to the condensed unaudited interim consolidated financial statements, and Management Discussion and Analysis for the three and six months ended May 31, 2021 will be accessible on Intellipharmaceutics' website at www.intellipharmaceutics.com and will be available on SEDAR and EDGAR.

Summary financial tables are provided below.

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. Condensed unaudited interim consolidated balance sheets As at (Stated in U.S. dollars) May 31, 2021 November 30, 2020 $ $ Assets Current Cash 2,470,131 202,046 Trade and other receivables, net 119,255 566,384 Investment tax credits 482,135 482,135 Prepaid expenses, sundry and other assets 81,812 115,750 Inventory 112,672 112,672 3,266,005 1,478,987 Property and equipment, net 1,639,374 1,770,137 Right-of-use asset 73,230 137,931 4,978,609 3,387,055 Liabilities Current Accounts payable 4,085,888 4,103,966 Accrued liabilities 1,870,022 1,780,272 Employee costs payable 2,077,085 1,665,236 Operating lease liability 85,163 157,110 Income tax payable 38,511 38,511 Promissory notes payable 175,399 163,758 Convertible debentures 1,675,000 1,791,791 10,007,068 9,700,644 Shareholders' deficiency Capital stock Authorized Unlimited common shares without par value Unlimited preference shares Issued and outstanding 33,092,665 common shares 49,175,630 46,144,402 (November 30, 2020 - 23,678,105) Additional paid-in capital 44,532,790 44,354,138 Accumulated other comprehensive income 284,421 284,421 Accumulated deficit (99,021,300) (97,096,550) Contingencies (5,028,459) (6,313,589) 4,978,609 3,387,055

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. Condensed unaudited interim consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive loss For the three and six months ended May 31, 2021 and 2020 (Stated in U.S. dollars) Three months ended Six months ended May 31, 2021 May 31, 2020 May 31, 2021 May 31, 2020 $ $ $ $ Revenue Licensing 93,427 395,740 93,427 773,294 Up-front fees - - - - 93,427 395,740 93,427 773,294 Cost of goods sold Cost of goods sold - - - - Gross Margin 93,427 395,740 93,427 773,294 Expenses Research and development 481,679 635,326 1,029,164 1,583,171 Selling, general and administrative 453,219 548,232 625,265 1,071,463 Depreciation 65,381 102,423 130,763 205,122 1,000,279 1,285,981 1,785,192 2,859,756 Loss from operations (906,852) (890,241) (1,691,765) (2,086,462) Net foreign exchange gain (13,896) 22,066 (77,949) 44,854 Interest income - - - - Interest expense (79,436) (180,258) (155,036) (754,198) Net loss and comprehensive loss (1,000,184) (1,048,433) (1,924,750) (2,795,806) Loss per common share, basic and diluted (0.04) (0.04) (0.07) (0.12) Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 27,771,392 23,678,105 25,747,239 23,445,792

Intellipharmaceutics International Inc. Condensed unaudited interim consolidated statements of cash flows For the three and six months ended May 31, 2021 and 2020 (Stated in U.S. dollars) Three months ended Six months ended May 31, 2021 May 31, 2020 May 31, 2021 May 31, 2020 $ $ $ $ Net loss (1,000,184) (1,048,433) (1,924,750) (2,795,806) Items not affecting cash Depreciation 65,381 102,423 130,763 205,122 Stock-based compensation 1,435 12,232 11,985 65,981 Accreted interest 26,278 127,403 49,882 641,840 Non-cash lease expense 25,705 - 62,653 - Unrealized foreign exchange loss 11,922 (5,484) 13,683 (5,484) Change in non-cash operating assets & liabilities Accounts receivable (119,255) 23,558 447,129 (63,477) Prepaid expenses, sundry and other assets (3,696) (19,654) 33,938 (35,350) Accounts payable, accrued liabilities and employee costs payable 262,254 874,001 483,521 1,892,275 Operating lease liability (33,606) - (71,947) - Cash flows used in (provided from) operating activities (763,766) 66,046 (763,143) (94,899) Financing activities Proceeds from private placement financing 3,069,448 - 3,069,448 - Cost related to private placement (38,220) - (38,220) - Cash flows provided from financing activities 3,031,228 - 3,031,228 - Increase in cash 2,267,462 66,046 2,268,085 (94,899) Cash, beginning of period 202,669 6,052 202,046 64,622 Cash, end of period 2,470,131 72,098 2,470,131 (30,277)

