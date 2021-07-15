checkAd

Tilray to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on July 28, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.07.2021, 22:45  |  42   |   |   

Tilray, Inc. (“Tilray” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TLRY; TSX: TLRY) announced that the Company will release financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 ended May 31, 2021 before financial markets open on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.

Tilray executives will host a conference call and live audio webcast to discuss these results at 8:30 am Eastern Time, details of which are provided below.

Live Conference Call and Audio Webcast:

Date/Time: Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 8:30 am Eastern Time.

Call-in Number: (877) 407-0792 from Canada and the U.S. or (201) 689-8263 from international locations. Please dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start time.

A telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes through August 11, 2021. To access the recording dial (844)-512-2921 and use the passcode 13721412.

Live Audio Webcast and Replay:
There will be a simultaneous, live webcast available on the Investors section of Tilray’s website at www.tilray.com. The webcast will also be archived.

Additionally, starting today, Tilray shareholders will be able to submit and upvote questions for the upcoming conference call to the executive team via shareholder Q&A platform Say Technologies.

To submit questions ahead of the conference call, please visit the Say platform (https://app.saytechnologies.com/tilray-2021-q2); Tilray shareholders and brokers with Say can participate directly in their investing app or broker website. The Q&A platform for Tilray’s upcoming conference call on July 28, 2021, will remain open until 24 hours beforehand.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc. is a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is changing people's lives for the better – one person at a time – by inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life by providing them with products that meet the needs of their mind, body, and soul and invoke a sense of wellbeing. Tilray’s mission is to be the trusted partner for its patients and consumers by providing them with a cultivated experience and health and wellbeing through high-quality, differentiated brands and innovative products. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, Tilray’s unprecedented production platform supports over 20 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and alcoholic beverages.

For more information on how we open a world of wellbeing, visit www.Tilray.com.

Tilray Registered -2- Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Tilray 2.0
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Tilray to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on July 28, 2021 Tilray, Inc. (“Tilray” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TLRY; TSX: TLRY) announced that the Company will release financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 ended May 31, 2021 before financial markets open on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Markforged Announces Listing on New York Stock Exchange Under Ticker Symbol “MKFG”
BrainChip Engages Integrous Communications as Investor Relations Advisor
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Oatly Group AB (OTLY)
CARMAT Announces the First Human Implant of Its Total Artificial Heart in the United States
NortonLifeLock Inc.: Possible Combination with Avast PLC (“Avast” or the “Company”)
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Reports Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results
ON Semiconductor Intelligent Sensing Technologies Enable 360° Vision in AutoX Gen5 Self-Driving ...
ROSEN, GLOBALLY RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Churchill Capital Corp IV Investors with ...
ChargePoint Announces Pricing of Secondary Public Offering of Common Stock by Selling Stockholders
JRVR INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the James River Group Holdings, Ltd. ...
Titel
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
FireEye to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5, 2021
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
PGIM strengthens alternatives offering with agreement to acquire Montana Capital Partners
Organigram Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Fastly Announces Two New Appointments to Board of Directors
FireEye Appoints Erin Joe as SVP of Strategy and Alliances
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14:44 UhrTilray Aktie – Ist das die Nachricht auf die alle gewartet haben?
Konstantin Oldenburger | Kommentare
14.07.21Tilray & Co. im Aufwind: US-Senat debattiert Cannabis-Legalisierung – „Es wird ein spannender Sommer im Sektor“
wallstreet:online Zentralredaktion | Kommentare
12.07.21Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firm ISS Recommends Tilray Shareholders Vote “FOR” All Proposals at Tilray’s Upcoming Special Meeting
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
09.07.21Analyse: Tilray: Aktie versucht Boden zu verteidigen
Jochen Stanzl | Kommentare
07.07.21Tilrays Tochtergesellschaft Aphria RX GmbH vollendet erste erfolgreiche Ernte und Lieferung von in Deutschland angebautem medizinischem Cannabis
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.07.21Staatlicher Verkauf von medizinischem Cannabis an Apotheken begonnen
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
07.07.21Tilray’s Aphria RX GmbH Subsidiary Completes First Successful Harvest and Delivery of Medical Cannabis Grown in Germany
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.06.21CANNABIS - Canopy Growth: Untergang oder mit Anlauf nach oben?
Philip Hopf | Kommentare
30.06.21Tilray Introduces Its First Cross-brand Product Collaboration and Launches Canadian Craft Cannabis Brand, Broken Coast, in the U.S.
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.06.21Tilray Asks Stockholders to Support Key Initiatives to Drive Strategic Growth and Strengthen Stockholder Rights
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten