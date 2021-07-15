checkAd

Ingersoll Rand Publishes 2020 Sustainability Report

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.07.2021   

World-class recordable safety metrics, a 50% diverse Board of Directors, expanding stockholder rights and giving $150 million as one of the largest employee equity grants believed to ever be given from an industrial company are just a few of the highlights in the Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE: IR) 2020 Global Sustainability Report published this week.

This report marks the company’s second annual Sustainability Report and shines a spotlight on the Operate Sustainably strategic imperative, which is one of five strategic imperatives of Ingersoll Rand along with deploy talent, accelerate growth, expand margins and allocate capital effectively.

“This journey began with a simple commitment to sustainability and that commitment is now fueling our future goals, growth, success and value,” said Vicente Reynal, president and CEO, Ingersoll Rand. “Maximizing our Ingersoll Rand Execution Excellence (IRX) discipline to unlock our ESG potential positively impacts our employees, customers and communities. I am proud of the year-long story of progress this report shares and the employees who made it happen in spite of the challenges we collectively faced with the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Highlights from this Sustainability Report include:

  • Inspired employees are the engine behind everything Ingersoll Rand achieves: Broad-based employee ownership and investment in employees through $150 million employee equity grant takes performance to a new level with employees as active participants in the journey to create long-term value. With thinking and acting like an owner as one of the company values, it changes the mindset from “this is the company I work for, to this is my company.”
  • Growing leadership in diversity, equity and inclusion: Ingersoll Rand’s newly announced ambitious 2025 goals in the areas of representation, advancement and experience.
  • Leveraging mission-critical products and services, and internal operations to positively impact our planet: Ingersoll Rand’s aggressive 2030 and 2050 goals for water, energy use and waste reduction.
  • Implementing governance best practices: Meaningful stockholder-empowering governance enhancements bring the same focus to governance as the company brings to the environmental and social aspects of the ESG journey.
  • Building resilient communities around the world: Ingersoll Rand’s principal partnership with Engineers Without Borders focuses on sustainable community development and infrastructure.
  • Creating shareholder value: Ingersoll Rand’s focus on strengthening the balance sheet and supporting the portfolio transformation and inorganic growth strategy through completed or proposed strategic acquisitions—such as Seepex, Maximus, Tuthill Vacuum and Blower Systems, and Albin Pump—is creating long-term value for stockholders.

ESG and Sustainability Report Investor Call and Presentation

Ingersoll Rand will host an investor conference call on Friday, August 6, 2021 at 8 a.m. (Eastern time) to discuss the company’s ESG progress, roadmap and 2020 Sustainability Report. To participate in the call, please dial 1-833-502-0496, domestically, or 1-778-560-2573, internationally, and use conference ID 9668554, or ask to be joined into the Ingersoll Rand call.

Download and view the full report here.

About Ingersoll Rand Inc.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR), driven by an entrepreneurial spirit and ownership mindset, is dedicated to helping make life better for our employees, customers and communities. Customers lean on us for our technology-driven excellence in mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions across 40+ respected brands where our products and services excel in the most complex and harsh conditions. Our employees develop customers for life through their daily commitment to expertise, productivity and efficiency. For more information, visit www.IRCO.com.

Wertpapier


