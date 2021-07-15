checkAd

FDA Clears Dexcom Real-Time APIs for Third-Party Apps and Devices

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM), the global leader in real-time continuous glucose monitoring for people with diabetes, announced today U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance of the Dexcom Partner Web APIs, enabling invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices.

“FDA clearance of our real-time APIs further solidifies Dexcom as the leader in interoperable CGM, giving Dexcom users even more choice in how they view and interact with their glucose data,” said Jake Leach, chief technology officer at Dexcom. “The new APIs will help seamlessly integrate the power of real-time Dexcom CGM data into some of the leading diabetes and digital health solutions.”

Several prominent diabetes and digital health companies have been invited to access the real-time APIs and are already in the testing and development phase, including Garmin and Teladoc Health’s Livongo for Diabetes.

“Garmin welcomes the opportunity to bring Dexcom CGM data to runners, cyclists and everyday users who rely on the technology 24/7 to proactively manage their diabetes,” said Joe Schrick, vice president of fitness at Garmin. “We are proud to be part of this integration that will allow users a secondary way to quickly and discreetly view estimated glucose levels and trends right from their smartwatch at any time.”

People with diabetes and their healthcare providers will benefit from the integration of real-time Dexcom CGM data into third-party apps and devices in a multitude of ways. For example, it will:

  • Allow users to quickly see all their therapy data in one place
  • Empower users to utilize the apps they find most beneficial for a more tailored Dexcom experience
  • Enable in-the-moment diabetes management coaching and feedback

For more information about the Dexcom real-time APIs and other offerings for third-party developers, visit Dexcom.com/WebAPI.

About DexCom, Inc.

Dexcom, Inc. empowers people to take control of diabetes through innovative continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Dexcom has emerged as a leader of diabetes care technology. By listening to the needs of users, caregivers, and providers, Dexcom simplifies and improves diabetes management around the world. For more information about Dexcom CGM, visit www.dexcom.com.

Wertpapier


