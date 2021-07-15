Rogers Schedules Q2 2021 Earnings Call for July 29, 2021

Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) plans to announce second quarter 2021 results on July 29 after market close, which will be followed by a conference call at 5:00 pm ET. The call will be hosted by Bruce Hoechner, President and CEO, who will be joined by Ram Mayampurath, SVP and CFO, and Bob Daigle, SVP and CTO.

A live webcast and slide presentation will be available under the investors section of www.rogerscorp.com.