Petrofac Signs Contract for Halliburton DecisionSpace 365

Powered by the iEnergy Hybrid Cloud, the Digital Well Program provides the industry’s only integrated digital well program software. It is based on open architecture to enable flexibility so users can co-innovate and create customized solutions to plan, design, and deliver cost-effective and productive wells.

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) today announced it signed a contract with Petrofac, an international service provider to the energy industry, to adopt Digital Well Program, a DecisionSpace 365 cloud application to automate drilling, completions, and engineering processes.

The three-year contract will enable Petrofac to incorporate artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data science to optimize its well engineering service offering. The agreement is part of Petrofac’s digital strategy to significantly reduce non-productive time and drive efficiencies across its global operations.

“DecisionSpace365 enables Petrofac to combine well engineering with productivity tools in the cloud to deliver unique value to their customers. We look forward to collaborating with Petrofac to support their digital transformation journey,” said Nagaraj Srinivasan, senior vice president of Landmark, Halliburton Digital Solutions and Consulting.

“By combining our decades of well engineering experience with the latest digital technology, such as Halliburton’s iEnergy Hybrid Cloud and Digital Well Program, we will drive further efficiencies for our clients,” said Nick Shorten, chief operating officer of Petrofac Engineering and Production Services.

About Halliburton

Founded in 1919, Halliburton is one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the energy industry. With approximately 40,000 employees, representing 130 nationalities in more than 70 countries, the company helps its customers maximize value throughout the lifecycle of the reservoir – from locating hydrocarbons and managing geological data, to drilling and formation evaluation, well construction and completion, and optimizing production throughout the life of the asset. Visit the company’s website at www.halliburton.com. Connect with Halliburton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210715005681/en/