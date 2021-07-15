PS Business Parks, Inc. to Release Second Quarter 2021 Earnings and Host Quarterly Conference Call

PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) announced today that it intends to release its second quarter 2021 earnings after the close of business on Tuesday, August 3, 2021.

A conference call is scheduled for Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. PDT (1:00 p.m. EDT) to discuss second quarter results. The toll free number is 877-876-9176; the conference ID is PSBQ221. The call will also be available via a live webcast on the Company’s website. A replay of the conference call will be available through August 18, 2021 at 800-839-4018, as well as via webcast on the Company’s website.