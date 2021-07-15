checkAd

AXT, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release for July 27, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.07.2021, 23:00  |  31   |   |   

FREMONT, Calif., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXT, Inc. (NasdaqGS: AXTI), a leading manufacturer of compound semiconductor substrates, will announce its financial results for the second quarter 2021 in a press release immediately following the close of market on July 27, 2021.

The company will also host a conference call to discuss these results on July 27, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. PT. The conference call can be accessed at (844) 892-6598 (passcode 4868076). The call will also be simulcast at www.axt.com. Replays will be available at (855) 859-2056 (passcode 4868076) until August 2, 2021. Financial and statistical information to be discussed in the call will be available on the company’s website immediately prior to commencement of the call. Additional investor information can be accessed at http://www.axt.com or by calling the company’s Investor Relations Department at (510) 438-4700.

About AXT, Inc.

AXT is a material science company that develops and manufactures high-performance compound and single element semiconductor substrate wafers comprising indium phosphide (InP), gallium arsenide (GaAs) and germanium (Ge).  The company’s substrate wafers are used when a typical silicon substrate wafer cannot meet the performance requirements of a semiconductor or optoelectronic device. End markets include 5G infrastructure, data center connectivity (silicon photonics), passive optical networks, LED lighting, lasers, sensors, power amplifiers for wireless devices and satellite solar cells. AXT’s worldwide headquarters are in Fremont, California where the company maintains sales, administration and customer service functions.  AXT has its Asia headquarters in Beijing, China and manufacturing facilities in three separate locations in China. In addition, as part of its supply chain strategy, the Company has partial ownership in ten companies in China producing raw materials for its manufacturing process. For more information, see AXT’s website at http://www.axt.com.

Contact:

Gary L. Fischer
Chief Financial Officer
(510) 438-4700
 
Leslie Green
Green Communications Consulting, LLC
(650) 312-9060


 





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AXT, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release for July 27, 2021 FREMONT, Calif., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - AXT, Inc. (NasdaqGS: AXTI), a leading manufacturer of compound semiconductor substrates, will announce its financial results for the second quarter 2021 in a press release immediately following the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
Meeting between President Cortizo Cohen and Mauricio Ramos, CEO of Millicom, strengthens Tigo's ...
Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Kotierungsreglement (Artikel 53): GAM Holding AG – Update zum Halbjahresergebnis 2021
LeasePlan and Arrival sign partnership to bring revolutionary electric vans to European cities
GAM ernennt neuen Global Head of Wealth Management in Zürich und neuen Head of Private Labelling ...
L Brands Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering
RICOH360 Tours Releases AI Virtual Staging
Acutus Medical, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Oza-1 Well Re-Entry Update
NB Private Equity: Strong NAV Growth Drives 32% Growth in Dividend
Titel
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
Largest U.S. Healthcare Claims and Utilization Analysis for BPH Procedures Reveals Lowest Overall ...
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field ...
DIRTT Announces Appointment of Todd Lillibridge as Board Chair
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
Molecular Templates, Inc. Announces Dosing of First Subject in Phase 1 Study of MT-6402 in ...
DTCC Partners With Ebix to Deliver New Solution to Address Increasing Challenges of Annuity ...
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Products are Now Available, for Sale, on Amazon.com
21Shares Und comdirect Geben Exklusive Krypto-Partnerschaft Für Sparpläne bekannt
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board