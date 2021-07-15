Aberdeen Announces AGM Results

checkAd

TORONTO, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aberdeen International Inc. (“Aberdeen” or the “Company”) (TSX: AAB) (FRANKFURT: A8H) (OTC: AABVF) reports, in accordance with the policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange, that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated June 14, 2021 for the 2021 annual meeting of shareholders of Aberdeen held on July 15, 2021 (the “Meeting”) were elected as directors of the Company. Aberdeen management would like to thank shareholders for their participation and continuing support.

Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting are set out below. A total of 33,876,003 common shares were voted in connection at the Meeting, representing approximately 24.72% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company.

Election of Directors

The shareholders approved the election as directors of the persons listed below, based on the following vote.

Nominee Percentage of Votes For Percentage of Votes Withheld
Stan Bharti 94.381 % 5.619 %
Bernard Wilson 97.771 % 2.229 %
General Lewis MacKenzie 94.336 % 5.664 %
Wen Ye 97.736 % 2.262 %
Christopher Younger 94.529 % 5.471 %
Gregory Biniowsky 97.725 % 2.275 %
Martin Schuermann 98.141 % 1.859 %

Shareholders at the Meeting also approved the appointment of the Company’s auditors, the stock option plan of the Company and the deferred share unit plan of the Company.

ABOUT ABERDEEN INTERNATIONAL

Aberdeen International is a global resource investment company focused on small capitalization companies in the rare metals and renewable energy sectors.

For additional information, please visit our website at www.aberdeen.green.

For further information, please contact:

Chris Younger
Chief Executive Officer
Aberdeen International Inc.
Chris.Younger@aberdeen.green
(416) 861-1685

Cautionary Notes

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, statements regarding the Meeting, the investment portfolio of the Company; the renewable energies sector and the Company’s future plans. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks inherent in the mining industry and risks described in the public disclosure of the Company which is available under the profile of the Company on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.aberdeen.green. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.





