Cardinal Energy Ltd. Announces Closing of Acquisition

CALGARY, Alberta, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardinal Energy Ltd. ("Cardinal" or the "Company") (TSX: CJ) is pleased to announce it has successfully closed the previously announced acquisition of Venturion Oil Limited ("Venturion"). Consideration consisted of the issuance of 6.3 million Cardinal common shares and approximately $27.5 million of cash, subject to certain holdbacks. Peters and Co. Limited acted as strategic advisor to Cardinal with respect to the acquisition. Concurrently, the Company closed the $12.5 million subordinated second lien secured note financing as previously announced.



The Company has posted an updated corporate presentation on its website.