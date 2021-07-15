checkAd

Gran Colombia Announces Second Quarter 2021 Production and Webcast; Provides Details of Forthcoming Repayment of Its Gold Notes; Declares Monthly Dividend to be Paid on August 16, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.07.2021, 23:00  |  47   |   |   

TORONTO, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (TSX: GCM; OTCQX: TPRFF) announced today that it produced a total of 16,789 ounces of gold at its Segovia Operations in June 2021 bringing the total gold production for the second quarter of 2021 to 52,198 ounces compared with 44,377 ounces from Segovia in the second quarter of 2020. The Company also produced 54,573 ounces of silver at Segovia in the second quarter of 2021, up from 41,342 ounces of silver in the second quarter last year. For the first half of 2021, Segovia’s gold and silver production totalled 101,256 ounces and 111,888 ounces, respectively, up from 94,723 ounces of gold and 87,260 ounces of silver in the first half of 2020.

Lombardo Paredes, Chief Executive Officer of Gran Colombia, commenting on the Company’s latest results, said, “We have continued to gain momentum in the second quarter of 2021. With our trailing 12-months total gold production from Segovia at the end of the second quarter amounting to 202,895 ounces, up 3% over 2020, we remain on track to meet our production guidance at Segovia for the full year of 200,000 to 220,000 ounces of gold. The expansion of Maria Dama to 2,000 tpd is proceeding well and commissioning of the new polymetallic plant at Segovia will commence in the third quarter. Our use of cash is typically higher in the second quarter each year as we complete the required payments of income tax instalments in Colombia. In May 2021, we also used $10.4 million of cash to complete an early optional redemption of our Gold Notes ahead of schedule. At the end of June 2021, we had a cash position of approximately US$57 million and the aggregate principal amounts of our Gold Notes and Convertible Debentures outstanding were reduced to US$19.75 million and CA$18 million, respectively. We are very pleased with our progress through the first half of 2021, including the successful completion of our acquisition of the Toroparu Project in Guyana and the recently announced high-grade drilling results from our ongoing exploration programs at Segovia.”

The Segovia Operations processed an average of 1,581 tonnes per day (“tpd”) in the second quarter of 2021 with an average head grade of 12.6 g/t compared with 1,211 tpd at an average head grade of 13.9 g/t in the second quarter last year. It should be noted that the second quarter 2020 production was affected in the first half of April 2020 by the early stages of adapting Segovia’s operations to the pandemic. For the first half of 2021, the Segovia Operations processed an average of 1,526 tpd with an average head grade of 12.7 g/t compared with 1,247 tpd at an average head grade of 14.4 g/t in the first half last year.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Gran Colombia Announces Second Quarter 2021 Production and Webcast; Provides Details of Forthcoming Repayment of Its Gold Notes; Declares Monthly Dividend to be Paid on August 16, 2021 TORONTO, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (TSX: GCM; OTCQX: TPRFF) announced today that it produced a total of 16,789 ounces of gold at its Segovia Operations in June 2021 bringing the total gold production for the second …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
Meeting between President Cortizo Cohen and Mauricio Ramos, CEO of Millicom, strengthens Tigo's ...
Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Kotierungsreglement (Artikel 53): GAM Holding AG – Update zum Halbjahresergebnis 2021
LeasePlan and Arrival sign partnership to bring revolutionary electric vans to European cities
GAM ernennt neuen Global Head of Wealth Management in Zürich und neuen Head of Private Labelling ...
L Brands Announces Pricing of Secondary Offering
RICOH360 Tours Releases AI Virtual Staging
Acutus Medical, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Oza-1 Well Re-Entry Update
NB Private Equity: Strong NAV Growth Drives 32% Growth in Dividend
Titel
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
Largest U.S. Healthcare Claims and Utilization Analysis for BPH Procedures Reveals Lowest Overall ...
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field ...
DIRTT Announces Appointment of Todd Lillibridge as Board Chair
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
Molecular Templates, Inc. Announces Dosing of First Subject in Phase 1 Study of MT-6402 in ...
DTCC Partners With Ebix to Deliver New Solution to Address Increasing Challenges of Annuity ...
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Products are Now Available, for Sale, on Amazon.com
21Shares Und comdirect Geben Exklusive Krypto-Partnerschaft Für Sparpläne bekannt
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board