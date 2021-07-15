Gran Colombia Announces Second Quarter 2021 Production and Webcast; Provides Details of Forthcoming Repayment of Its Gold Notes; Declares Monthly Dividend to be Paid on August 16, 2021

TORONTO, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gran Colombia Gold Corp. (TSX: GCM; OTCQX: TPRFF) announced today that it produced a total of 16,789 ounces of gold at its Segovia Operations in June 2021 bringing the total gold production for the second quarter of 2021 to 52,198 ounces compared with 44,377 ounces from Segovia in the second quarter of 2020. The Company also produced 54,573 ounces of silver at Segovia in the second quarter of 2021, up from 41,342 ounces of silver in the second quarter last year. For the first half of 2021, Segovia’s gold and silver production totalled 101,256 ounces and 111,888 ounces, respectively, up from 94,723 ounces of gold and 87,260 ounces of silver in the first half of 2020.



Lombardo Paredes, Chief Executive Officer of Gran Colombia, commenting on the Company’s latest results, said, “We have continued to gain momentum in the second quarter of 2021. With our trailing 12-months total gold production from Segovia at the end of the second quarter amounting to 202,895 ounces, up 3% over 2020, we remain on track to meet our production guidance at Segovia for the full year of 200,000 to 220,000 ounces of gold. The expansion of Maria Dama to 2,000 tpd is proceeding well and commissioning of the new polymetallic plant at Segovia will commence in the third quarter. Our use of cash is typically higher in the second quarter each year as we complete the required payments of income tax instalments in Colombia. In May 2021, we also used $10.4 million of cash to complete an early optional redemption of our Gold Notes ahead of schedule. At the end of June 2021, we had a cash position of approximately US$57 million and the aggregate principal amounts of our Gold Notes and Convertible Debentures outstanding were reduced to US$19.75 million and CA$18 million, respectively. We are very pleased with our progress through the first half of 2021, including the successful completion of our acquisition of the Toroparu Project in Guyana and the recently announced high-grade drilling results from our ongoing exploration programs at Segovia.”

The Segovia Operations processed an average of 1,581 tonnes per day (“tpd”) in the second quarter of 2021 with an average head grade of 12.6 g/t compared with 1,211 tpd at an average head grade of 13.9 g/t in the second quarter last year. It should be noted that the second quarter 2020 production was affected in the first half of April 2020 by the early stages of adapting Segovia’s operations to the pandemic. For the first half of 2021, the Segovia Operations processed an average of 1,526 tpd with an average head grade of 12.7 g/t compared with 1,247 tpd at an average head grade of 14.4 g/t in the first half last year.