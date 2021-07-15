MedMen Announces Permanent Appointment of Tom Lynch as Chief Executive Officer

“I am thrilled to be joining MedMen in a more permanent capacity,” said Lynch . “We have an incredible opportunity to capitalize on our recent successes, and continue on our path of rapid growth and profitability. It is our goal to solidify MedMen’s place as the premier cannabis retailer, and to continue the expansion of our retail footprint to ensure everyone has access to the highest quality and most effective cannabis products in the market today.”

MedMen Enterprises Inc. (“MedMen” or the “Company”) (CSE: MMEN) (OTCQX: MMNFF) today announced MedMen’s current interim Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors, Tom Lynch, will be appointed as the permanent Chief Executive Officer of the Company effective Thursday, July 15, 2021. Lynch has served as the interim Chief Executive Officer since March 2020.

About MedMen

MedMen is a premier American cannabis retailer with an operational footprint in California, Nevada, Illinois, Arizona, Massachusetts and Florida. MedMen offers a robust selection of high-quality products, including MedMen-owned brands [statemade], LuxLyte, and MedMen Red through its premium retail stores, proprietary delivery service, as well as curbside and in-store pick up. MedMen Buds, an industry-first loyalty program, provides exclusive access to promotions, product drops and content. MedMen believes that a world where cannabis is legal and regulated is safer, healthier and happier. Learn more about MedMen at www.medmen.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements:

This press release contains certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only MedMen’s beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of MedMen’s control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “look forward”, “continuing” and “remain”. This forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions made by management and other factors used by management in developing such information.