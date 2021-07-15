checkAd

Peridot Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Extraordinary General Meeting Date for Proposed Business Combination with Li-Cycle

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.07.2021, 23:10  |  42   |   |   

Peridot Acquisition Corp. (“Peridot”) (NYSE: PDAC) announced today that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) has declared effective the Registration Statement on Form F-4 (as amended, the “Registration Statement”), filed by Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (“Newco”) in connection with the previously announced proposed business combination between Peridot and Li-Cycle Corp. (“Li-Cycle”).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210715006061/en/

An extraordinary general meeting of Peridot shareholders to approve, among other things, the proposed business combination will be held in virtual format and physically at 2229 San Felipe Street, Suite 1450, Houston, Texas 77019 on August 5, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time). Peridot strongly recommends that shareholders attend the meeting virtually. In order to attend the meeting virtually, shareholders must pre-register at https://www.cstproxy.com/peridotspac/sm2021. Peridot has filed with the SEC a definitive proxy statement/prospectus relating to the extraordinary general meeting and expects to commence mailing to its shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 27, 2021 (the “Record Date”) on or about July 15, 2021.

“We are thrilled to reach this milestone in the transaction process, and with the approval from Peridot shareholders, look forward to completing the proposed business combination with Li-Cycle as the company scales its technology and transforms the lithium-ion battery supply chain,” said Alan Levande, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Peridot.

Ajay Kochhar, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Li-Cycle, added, “Our mission is to solve the global battery manufacturing scrap and end-of-life battery problem and simultaneously create a secondary supply of critical battery metals, while also ensuring a sustainable future for our planet. We have made significant commercial progress since announcing the transaction with Peridot: we partnered with Ultium, LLC, a joint venture of General Motors and LG Energy Solutions, to recycle up to 100% of the scrap generated by battery cell manufacturing at Ultium’s Lordstown, Ohio megafactory; we announced our next Spoke facility in the Phoenix, Arizona area, which when complete will be capable of processing up to 10,000 tonnes of end-of-life batteries and battery manufacturing scrap per year; and we further bolstered our technological moat, with the USPTO granting us two utility patents. The completion of the business combination with Peridot will enable Li-Cycle to capitalize on significant growth opportunities, expand globally, and continue to advance our patented Spoke & Hub Technologies.”

Seite 1 von 5
Peridot Acquisition Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Peridot Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Extraordinary General Meeting Date for Proposed Business Combination with Li-Cycle Peridot Acquisition Corp. (“Peridot”) (NYSE: PDAC) announced today that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) has declared effective the Registration Statement on Form F-4 (as amended, the “Registration Statement”), filed by …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Markforged Announces Listing on New York Stock Exchange Under Ticker Symbol “MKFG”
BrainChip Engages Integrous Communications as Investor Relations Advisor
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Oatly Group AB (OTLY)
CARMAT Announces the First Human Implant of Its Total Artificial Heart in the United States
NortonLifeLock Inc.: Possible Combination with Avast PLC (“Avast” or the “Company”)
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Reports Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results
ON Semiconductor Intelligent Sensing Technologies Enable 360° Vision in AutoX Gen5 Self-Driving ...
ROSEN, GLOBALLY RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Churchill Capital Corp IV Investors with ...
ChargePoint Announces Pricing of Secondary Public Offering of Common Stock by Selling Stockholders
JRVR INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the James River Group Holdings, Ltd. ...
Titel
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
FireEye to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5, 2021
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
PGIM strengthens alternatives offering with agreement to acquire Montana Capital Partners
Organigram Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Fastly Announces Two New Appointments to Board of Directors
FireEye Appoints Erin Joe as SVP of Strategy and Alliances
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14.07.21Li-Cycle and Helbiz Partner to Advance Battery Recycling in Micro-Mobility
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.06.21Li-Cycle to Participate in ICR De-SPAC Webinar Hosted by Wedbush Securities Technology Analyst Dan Ives
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten