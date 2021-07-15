Peridot Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Extraordinary General Meeting Date for Proposed Business Combination with Li-Cycle

Peridot Acquisition Corp. (“Peridot”) (NYSE: PDAC) announced today that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) has declared effective the Registration Statement on Form F-4 (as amended, the “Registration Statement”), filed by Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (“Newco”) in connection with the previously announced proposed business combination between Peridot and Li-Cycle Corp. (“Li-Cycle”).

An extraordinary general meeting of Peridot shareholders to approve, among other things, the proposed business combination will be held in virtual format and physically at 2229 San Felipe Street, Suite 1450, Houston, Texas 77019 on August 5, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time (10:00 a.m. Eastern Time). Peridot strongly recommends that shareholders attend the meeting virtually. In order to attend the meeting virtually, shareholders must pre-register at https://www.cstproxy.com/peridotspac/sm2021. Peridot has filed with the SEC a definitive proxy statement/prospectus relating to the extraordinary general meeting and expects to commence mailing to its shareholders of record as of the close of business on May 27, 2021 (the “Record Date”) on or about July 15, 2021.

“We are thrilled to reach this milestone in the transaction process, and with the approval from Peridot shareholders, look forward to completing the proposed business combination with Li-Cycle as the company scales its technology and transforms the lithium-ion battery supply chain,” said Alan Levande, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Peridot.

Ajay Kochhar, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Li-Cycle, added, “Our mission is to solve the global battery manufacturing scrap and end-of-life battery problem and simultaneously create a secondary supply of critical battery metals, while also ensuring a sustainable future for our planet. We have made significant commercial progress since announcing the transaction with Peridot: we partnered with Ultium, LLC, a joint venture of General Motors and LG Energy Solutions, to recycle up to 100% of the scrap generated by battery cell manufacturing at Ultium’s Lordstown, Ohio megafactory; we announced our next Spoke facility in the Phoenix, Arizona area, which when complete will be capable of processing up to 10,000 tonnes of end-of-life batteries and battery manufacturing scrap per year; and we further bolstered our technological moat, with the USPTO granting us two utility patents. The completion of the business combination with Peridot will enable Li-Cycle to capitalize on significant growth opportunities, expand globally, and continue to advance our patented Spoke & Hub Technologies.”