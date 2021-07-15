iBio Reports Successful Preclinical Immunization Studies with Next-Gen Nucleocapsid COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate

Data on commercially available COVID-19 vaccines - all of which target the spike protein (“S protein”) - suggests that neutralizing titers are effective, but likely to wane over time. In addition, the robustness of T-cell priming and cellular immunity achieved by S protein-directed vaccines may not be sufficient to create a durable immune response, especially in the context of emerging variant strains of the virus. In contrast, the N protein gene is more conserved and stable than the spike, with 90% amino acid homology and fewer mutations over time. Notably, the SARS-CoV-2 N protein shares substantial sequence conservation with the nucleocapsid of other coronaviruses.

BRYAN, Texas, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iBio, Inc. (NYSEA:IBIO) (“iBio” or the “Company”), a biotech innovator and biologics contract manufacturing organization, today announced that preclinical studies of IBIO-202, its subunit vaccine candidate that targets the nucleocapsid protein (“N protein”) of SARS-CoV-2, demonstrated a robust, antigen-specific, memory T-cell response.

It has been observed that the N protein can induce SARS-specific T-cell proliferation. The IBIO-202 immunization data are consistent with that, as a strong, cytotoxic, memory T-cell response was seen, rather than an inflammatory response. In addition, T-cell priming was achieved via both intramuscular and intranasal administration, allowing for the further exploration of multiple routes of administration and their respective benefits.

“Studies of convalescent sera from patients that have recovered from SARS-CoV-2 infection have shown that the combination of N-directed and S-directed immunity is important,” said Martin Brenner, DVM. Ph.D., iBio’s CSO. “Accordingly, we believe the N protein strategy of IBIO-202 may be complementary with existing S-directed vaccines, conferring additional protective effects that more closely mimic the natural immune responses of patients that have cleared the virus.”

Additional characterization studies of IBIO-202 are ongoing.

