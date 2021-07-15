IDACORP, Inc. Declares Dividend
Directors of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) today declared a common stock dividend of $0.71 per share, payable August 31, 2021 to holders of record at the close of business on August 5, 2021.
