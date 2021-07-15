Stifel Announces Pricing of $300 Million of Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock

ST. LOUIS, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today announced it has priced an underwritten registered public offering of 12,000,000 depositary shares ($300 million of aggregate public offering price), each representing a 1/1000th interest in a share of perpetual 4.50% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D, $1.00 par value, with a liquidation preference of $25,000 per share (equivalent to $25 liquidation preference per depositary share).



When, as, and if declared by the board of directors of the Company, dividends will be payable at an annual rate of 4.50%, payable quarterly, in arrears. The Company may redeem the Series D preferred stock at its option, subject to regulatory approval, on or after August 15, 2026 or following a regulatory capital treatment event as described in the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering. The Series D preferred stock will rank equally with the Company’s outstanding perpetual 6.25% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A, our outstanding perpetual 6.25% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series B, and our outstanding perpetual 6.125% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series C with respect to the payment of dividends and the distribution of assets upon voluntary or involuntary liquidation, dissolution or winding up of the Company’s affairs.