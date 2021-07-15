Stifel Announces Pricing of $300 Million of Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock
ST. LOUIS, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE: SF) today announced it has priced an underwritten registered public offering of 12,000,000 depositary shares ($300 million
of aggregate public offering price), each representing a 1/1000th interest in a share of perpetual 4.50% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D, $1.00 par value, with a liquidation
preference of $25,000 per share (equivalent to $25 liquidation preference per depositary share).
When, as, and if declared by the board of directors of the Company, dividends will be payable at an annual rate of 4.50%, payable quarterly, in arrears. The Company may redeem the Series D preferred stock at its option, subject to regulatory approval, on or after August 15, 2026 or following a regulatory capital treatment event as described in the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering. The Series D preferred stock will rank equally with the Company’s outstanding perpetual 6.25% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series A, our outstanding perpetual 6.25% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series B, and our outstanding perpetual 6.125% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series C with respect to the payment of dividends and the distribution of assets upon voluntary or involuntary liquidation, dissolution or winding up of the Company’s affairs.
The Series D preferred stock will be issued pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form S-3 and available for review on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov. Stifel expects to use the net proceeds from the offering to redeem its outstanding Series A Preferred Stock and the depositary shares, each representing a 1/1000th interest in the share of the Series A Preferred Stock, and otherwise for general corporate purposes. The offering is expected to close on July 22, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company, BofA Securities, Inc., and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC are acting as joint book-running managers. Citigroup Global Markets Inc., U.S. Bancorp Investments, Inc., and Citizens Capital Markets, Inc. are acting as lead managers.
This offering will be made only by the prospectus and prospectus supplement related to this offering. Copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus, when available, may be obtained from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company, Attn: Capital Markets, 787 Seventh Avenue, 4th Floor, New York, NY 10019, 1-800-966-1559; from BofA Securities, Inc., NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attn: Prospectus Department, or by emailing: dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; or from Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, 608 2nd Avenue South, Suite 1000, Minneapolis, MN 55402, Attn: WFS Customer Service, 1-800-645-3751, or by emailing wfscustomerservice@wellsfargo.com.
