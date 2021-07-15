checkAd

Media Central Announces Share Issuances

TORONTO, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media Central Corporation Inc. ("MCC" or the "Company") (CSE: FLYY) announces that it has issued an aggregate of 14,687,500 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.016 per share to certain service providers in full satisfaction of amounts owing for past services in the aggregate amount of $235,000. Insiders of MCC received an aggregate of 1,562,500 common shares in connection with the issuance. All securities issued are subject to a statutory hold period expiring on November 16, 2021.

About Media Central Corporation Inc.
Media Central Corporation Inc. (CSE: FLYY, FSE: 3AT) is an alternative media company situated to acquire and develop high-quality publishing assets starting with the recent acquisition of Vancouver Free Press Corp., the purchase of NOW Communications Inc. and the launch of digital cannabis platform CannCentral.com and ESports outlet ECentralSports.com.
About Vancouver Free Press Corp.,
Vancouver Free Press Corp., owns and operates Georgia Straight and straight.com. Established in 1967 as the news, lifestyle, and entertainment weekly in Vancouver, the Georgia Straight has been an integral part of the active urban West Coast lifestyle for over 50 years. The Straight’s print edition is published weekly on Thursdays and daily on-line at www.straightc.om The Georgia Straight delivers an award-winning editorial package of features, articles, and reviews. Regular coverage includes news, tech, arts, music, fashion, travel, health, cannabis, and food, plus Vancouver's most comprehensive listings of entertainment activities and special events. Vancouver Free Press Corp. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Media Central Corporation Inc. (CSE: FLYY, FSE: 3AT).
About NOW Central Communications Inc.
NOW Central owns and operates NOW Magazine and nowtoronto.com. Since 1981 NOW has been Toronto’s news and entertainment voice, published in print every Thursday, and daily at nowtoronto.com. NOW has been a leading publication, defining and pioneering the independent and alternative voice for more than 38 years. NOW Central Communications Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Media Central Corporation Inc. (CSE: FLYY, FSE: 3AT).

