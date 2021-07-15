Airgain Reports Granting of Inducement Awards Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG), a leading provider of advanced wireless connectivity solutions and technologies used to enable high performance wireless networking across a broad range of devices and markets, including consumer, enterprise, and automotive, today announced that it has granted inducement awards to 11 new non-executive employees who recently joined the Company.

The awards were made on July 15, 2021 under Airgain’s 2021 Employment Inducement Incentive Award Plan, which provides for the granting of equity awards to new employees of Airgain as an inducement to join the company. The inducement awards to the 11 new employees consist of options to purchase an aggregate of 23,500 shares of Airgain common stock, and 16,700 restricted stock units (“RSUs”). The options have a 10-year term and an exercise price equal to $18.05 the fair market value of Airgain common stock on the date of grant. The options vest over a four-year period, with 25% of the options vesting on the first anniversary of the applicable vesting commencement date, and the rest vesting in equal monthly installments thereafter and are subject to the employees’ continued service with the Company through the applicable vesting date. Each RSU represents a contingent right to receive one share of the Company's common stock and there is no exercise price associated with the RSUs granted hereunder. The RSUs vest in four substantially equal installments on each of August 15, 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025, subject to the employees’ continued services with the Company. The awards were approved by the Compensation Committee of Airgain’s Board of Directors, as required by Nasdaq Rule 5635(c)(4), and were granted as an inducement material to the new employees entering into employment with Airgain in accordance with Nasdaq Rule 5635(c)(4).