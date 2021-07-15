checkAd

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited Announces Pricing of Approximately $21.9 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.07.2021, 23:59  |  53   |   |   

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:RGC) (“Regencell” or the “Company”), an early-stage bioscience company that focuses on research, development and commercialization of Traditional Chinese Medicine (“TCM”) for the treatment of neurocognitive disorders and degeneration, specifically Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (“ADHD”) and Autism Spectrum Disorder (“ASD”), today announced the pricing of its initial public offering (“Offering”) of 2,300,000 ordinary shares at a public offering price of $9.50 per ordinary share. The ordinary shares have been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market and are expected to commence trading on July 16, 2021 under the ticker symbol “RGC.”

Regencell expects to receive aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $21.9 million from this Offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and other related expenses. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 345,000 ordinary shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts. The Offering is expected to close on or about July 20, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Proceeds from the Offering will be used to fund the second research study, the Company’s TCM formulae and products, staff salaries, facilities rental, renovations and equipment, product and intellectual property registrations, and working capital and other general corporate purposes.

The Offering is being conducted on a firm commitment basis. Maxim Group LLC is acting as sole book-running-manager for the Offering.

Hunter Taubman Fischer & Li LLC is acting as counsel to the Company, and Loeb & Loeb LLP is acting as counsel to Maxim Group LLC in connection with the Offering.

A registration statement on Form F-1 relating to the Offering was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) (File Number: 333-254571) and was declared effective by the SEC on July 15, 2021. The Offering is being made only by means of a prospectus, forming a part of the registration statement. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the Offering may be obtained from Maxim Group LLC, 300 Park Ave, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10022, at (212) 895-3745. In addition, a copy of the prospectus relating to the Offering may be obtained via the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited Announces Pricing of Approximately $21.9 Million Initial Public Offering Regencell Bioscience Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:RGC) (“Regencell” or the “Company”), an early-stage bioscience company that focuses on research, development and commercialization of Traditional Chinese Medicine (“TCM”) for the treatment of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BrainChip Engages Integrous Communications as Investor Relations Advisor
Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Oatly Group AB (OTLY)
CARMAT Announces the First Human Implant of Its Total Artificial Heart in the United States
NortonLifeLock Inc.: Possible Combination with Avast PLC (“Avast” or the “Company”)
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Reports Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results
ChargePoint Announces Pricing of Secondary Public Offering of Common Stock by Selling Stockholders
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon HealthLake
Enterprises Seek SDN Expertise from Providers as Demand Increases
Ipsen and IRLAB Enter Exclusive Worldwide Licensing Agreement Aimed to Improve the Lives of People ...
In Major Step Toward Commercializing Self-Driving Technology, Aurora to Become a Public Company by ...
Titel
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
FireEye to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5, 2021
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
PGIM strengthens alternatives offering with agreement to acquire Montana Capital Partners
Organigram Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
Fastly Announces Two New Appointments to Board of Directors
FireEye Appoints Erin Joe as SVP of Strategy and Alliances
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste