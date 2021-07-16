checkAd

Blackwolf Announces Departure of VP of Project Development

Autor: Accesswire
16.07.2021, 00:00  |  35   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / Blackwolf Copper and Gold Ltd. ("Blackwolf" or the "Company") (TSXV:BWCG) announces that Ryan Weymark, PEng. and VP of Project Development has resigned from the Company to pursue another opportunity. He …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / Blackwolf Copper and Gold Ltd. ("Blackwolf" or the "Company") (TSXV:BWCG) announces that Ryan Weymark, PEng. and VP of Project Development has resigned from the Company to pursue another opportunity. He will continue with Blackwolf as a technical advisor.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed working with Ryan for the past four years and three different Companies; on behalf of all of us with Blackwolf, I wish him the best in his future endeavours and we look forward to continue our association in a technical advisor capacity," said Robert McLeod, President and CEO of Blackwolf Copper and Gold. "The Company has been actively recruiting and interviewing candidate mining engineers to fill this position."

Commenting on his resignation, Mr. Weymark said, "I want to thank the entire Blackwolf team and board for the opportunity to support with advancing Blackwolf's vision over the past 12-months. I am extremely proud of everything that we have accomplished as a team over the past four years, starting with IDM Mining, and attribute a majority of my success to the opportunities that Rob has provided me. Rob is an exceptional leader in the mining industry, developing meaningful relationships within the communities where he works, fostering a culture of inclusion and transparency, and by underpinning all of his projects with strong technical fundamentals. I look forward to supporting Blackwolf's continued success as a technical advisor."

About Blackwolf Copper and Gold
Blackwolf's founding vision is to be an industry leader in transparency, inclusion and innovation. Guided by our Vision and through collaboration with local and Indigenous communities and stakeholders, Blackwolf builds shareholder value through our technical expertise in mineral exploration, engineering and permitting. The Company holds a 100% interest in the high-grade Niblack copper-gold-zinc-silver VMS project, located adjacent to tidewater, as well as the Cantoo, Texas Creek and Casey Gold-Silver Properties in southeast Alaska. For more information on Blackwolf, please visit the Company's website at www.blackwolfcopperandgold.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors
"Robert McLeod"
Robert McLeod, P.Geo
President, CEO and Director

For more information, contact:

Rob McLeod 
604-617-0616 (Mobile) 
604-343-2997 (Office) 
rm@bwcg.ca

Thomas Kenney 
587-777-4333 (Mobile)
604-343-2997 (Office)
tk@bwcg.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's continuous disclosure filings that are available at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE: Blackwolf Copper and Gold Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/655733/Blackwolf-Announces-Departure-of-VP- ...

Blackwolf Copper and Gold Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Blackwolf Announces Departure of VP of Project Development VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / Blackwolf Copper and Gold Ltd. ("Blackwolf" or the "Company") (TSXV:BWCG) announces that Ryan Weymark, PEng. and VP of Project Development has resigned from the Company to pursue another opportunity. He …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MorphoSys to Complete Transformational Acquisition of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Bolstering Its ...
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Provides Fourth Bi-Weekly Status Report and Announces ...
Blue Lagoon Completes $8.13 Million Private Placement Lead by a Strategic Investment by Crescat ...
Marketing Worldwide Corporation Announces the Submission and Approval of a Provisional Patent for a ...
Sky Gold Reports Drill Results From the Mustang Project, Newfoundland
Sarama Resources Announces Upsize of Private Placement To C$2,100,000
i3 Energy PLC Announces Operational Update
Cinedigm Announces Approximately $3.5 Million in Debt Reduction with Final Payoff of Non-Recourse ...
Winston Gold Announces a Private Placement, Prepayment Financing and Strategic Partnership To ...
MasterBeat Corporation's SBQ Holdings, LLC Breaks Ground on the First of Multiple High-End Beach ...
Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
Silver Elephant Mining Corp. Files Early Warning Report in Respect of Victory Nickel Inc.
Silver Elephant Mining Corp. Files Early Warning Report in Respect of Victory Nickel Inc.
Critical Elements Retains Ex-Rockwood Lithium Expert for its Hydroxide Engineering Market Study
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Wins 'Energy Tech Innovator' Award at WE3 Summit
Linde plc: Linde Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule
Gamehost Announces AGM Voting Results
Naked Brand Group Announces 2021 Annual General Meeting
MorphoSys to Complete Transformational Acquisition of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Bolstering Its ...
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
SUIC Appoints a Renowned Media Director for Public Engagement Strategy, a Triple Crown Mover and a ...
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
06.07.21Blackwolf Stakes Casey VMS Property, Southern Golden Triangle Belt in Southeast Alaska
Accesswire | Analysen
16.06.21Blackwolf Intersects 27.0 Meters Averaging 1.1% Copper, 1.9 g/t Gold, 32.8 g/t Silver and 1.0% Zinc or 3.1% Copper-Equivalent from Lookout Deposit at Niblack
Accesswire | Analysen