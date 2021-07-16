checkAd

Perisson Issues Fifth Bi-Weekly Status Report Regarding Management Cease Trade Order

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / Perisson Petroleum Corp. (the 'Corporation') (TSXV:POG) further to its press releases dated May 14, 2021, May 31, 2021, June 15, 2021 and June 30, 2021 provides this fifth bi-weekly status report in accordance with National Policy 12-203 - Cease Trade Orders for Continuous Disclosure ("NP 12-203"). In the Corporation's initial announcement of April 15, 2021 (the "Notice"), the Corporation announced the delay in the filing of its audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2020 (the "Annual Financial Statements") and related management's discussion and analysis and CEO and CFO certifications (collectively, the "Annual Filings") by the prescribed filing deadline.

As previously announced in the Corporation's press releases, the Corporation applied for and was granted a management cease trade order in respect of the delayed Annual Filings (the "MCTO") by the Alberta Securities Commission. The MCTO prohibits the chief executive officer and the chief financial officer from trading in the Corporation's securities for so long as there are filings that are outstanding under applicable securities laws. The MCTO does not affect the ability of the general investing public to trade in the Corporation's listed common shares.

The audit of the Annual Financial Statements is in progress and the Corporation expects to file the Annual Filings on or before July 31, 2021, which is the date that the Corporation has applied to the Alberta Securities Commission to extend the current MCTO to stay in effect until and the Corporation is currently awaiting a response from the Alberta Securities Commission regarding this extension request.

The Corporation confirms that since the Notice: (i) there is no material change to the information set out in the Notice that has not been generally disclosed; (ii) there has been no failure by the Corporation in fulfilling its stated intentions with respect to satisfying the provisions of the alternative information guidelines set out in NP 12-203; (iii) there has not been any other specified event by the Corporation under NP 12-203; and (iv) there is no other material information concerning the affairs of the Corporation that has not been generally disclosed.

