FibroGen Announces Outcome of FDA Advisory Committee Review of Roxadustat for Treatment of Anemia of Chronic Kidney Disease

SAN FRANCISCO, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Cardiovascular and Renal Drugs Advisory Committee (CRDAC) voted to recommend not approving roxadustat, an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase (HIF-PH) inhibitor, for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adult patients. The Committee based its recommendation on data from a global Phase 3 program encompassing more than 8,000 patients. While the FDA is not required to follow the Committee's vote, the agency considers the Committee's non-binding recommendations when making its decision.

“While we are disappointed with today's outcome,” said Enrique Conterno, Chief Executive Officer, FibroGen, “we believe the scientific evidence supports roxadustat approval in the U.S. and will work with the FDA as it completes its review of the New Drug Application for roxadustat.”

Roxadustat is approved in China, Japan, Chile, and South Korea for the treatment of anemia of CKD in both non-dialysis-dependent (NDD) and dialysis-dependent (DD) adult patients and has received a positive opinion from the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP), the European Medicines Agency’s committee responsible for human medicines. Roxadustat, an oral small molecule hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase (HIF-PH) inhibitor, is the first HIF-PH inhibitor accepted by the FDA for review for the treatment of anemia of CKD. Roxadustat has the potential to transform treatment for anemia of CKD.

Anemia of CKD is a condition in which people have insufficient red blood cells, which reduces oxygen delivery throughout the body.1 Anemia becomes increasingly common among patients with CKD as the disease progresses whether or not they are on dialysis.2

About Anemia of CKD
Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is generally a progressive disease characterized by gradual loss of kidney function that may eventually lead to kidney failure or end stage renal disease, requiring dialysis or kidney transplant. CKD is estimated to occur in approximately 10-12 percent of adults worldwide and is predicted to become the fifth most common cause of premature death globally by 2040.

Anemia, a serious medical condition in which patients have insufficient red blood cells and low levels of hemoglobin, is a common early complication of CKD, affecting approximately 20 percent of CKD patients. Anemia of CKD is associated with an increased risk of hospitalization, cardiovascular complications, and death, and can also cause significant fatigue, cognitive dysfunction, and reduced quality of life. Blood transfusions are used for treating severe anemia; however, they may reduce a patient’s opportunity for kidney transplant and can increase the risk of infection and/or complications such as heart failure and allergic reactions.

