Granite Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Investor Conference Call

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE: GVA) will release second quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, July 29, 2021, before the market opens. The Company will host an investor conference call at 9:00 a.m. PT, Thursday, July 29, 2021.

The Company invites investors to listen to a live audio webcast of the investor conference call on its Investor Relations website, investor.graniteconstruction.com. The investor conference call will also be available by calling 1-866-807-9684; international callers may dial 1-412-317-5415. An archive of the webcast will be available on Granite's Investor Relations website approximately one hour after the call. A replay will be available after the live call through August 5, 2021, by calling 1-877-344-7529, replay access code 10158812; international callers may dial 1-412-317-0088.