Stevanato Group Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.07.2021, 00:41  |  39   |   |   

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (the “Company”), a leading global provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 32,000,000 of its ordinary shares at a price of $21 per share.

The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on July 16, 2021, under the ticker symbol “STVN.” The offering is expected to close on July 20, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

In addition, the Company and Stevanato Holding S.r.l. have granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 4,800,000 ordinary shares at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts, and commissions.

In order to provide cover for the currency exposure relating to a portion of the proceeds received in the context of the offering, the Company and Stevanato Holding S.r.l. on July 6, 2021 entered into two separate hedging agreements with Morgan Stanley & Co. International PLC for a notional amount of $420,000,000.00 for the Company and $180,000,000.00 for Stevanato Holding S.r.l., which will be settled no later than July 23, 2021.

Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities and Jefferies are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering. Citigroup, UBS Investment Bank, KeyBanc Capital Markets, Wells Fargo Securities and William Blair are acting as book runners for the offering.

A registration statement relating to the shares being sold in this offering was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and became effective on July 15, 2021. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus related to the offering may be obtained, when available, from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, New York, NY 10014, or by email to prospectus@morganstanley.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Stevanato Group

Founded in 1949, Stevanato Group is a leading global provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. The Group delivers an integrated, end-to-end portfolio of products, processes and services that address customer needs across the entire drug life cycle at each of the development, clinical and commercial stages. Stevanato Group’s core capabilities in scientific research and development, its commitment to technical innovation and its engineering excellence are central to its ability to offer value added solutions to clients.

