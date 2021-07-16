Corporación América Airports S.A. Reports June 2021 Passenger Traffic
Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), (“CAAP” or the “Company”) the largest private sector airport operator in the world by number of airports, reported today a 907.0% YoY increase in passenger traffic in June 2021, and a 68.7% decline when compared to the same period of 2019.
Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2021 vs. 2020)
Statistics
Jun'21
Jun'20(3)
% Var.
YTD’21
YTD'20(1)(2)(3)
% Var.
Domestic Passengers (thousands)
1,148
126
809.8%
7,624
10,143
-24.8%
International Passengers (thousands)
566
55
921.4%
2,348
5,467
-57.1%
Transit Passengers (thousands)
356
24
1384.3%
2,015
1,946
3.5%
Total Passengers (thousands)
2,070
206
907.0%
11,986
17,556
-31.7%
Cargo Volume (thousand tons)
25.5
15.2
67.5%
151.1
130.6
15.7%
Total Aircraft Movements (thousands)
34.2
12.6
172.4%
194.2
207.1
-6.2%
Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2021 vs. 2019)
Statistics
Jun'21
Jun'19(1)(3)
% Var.
YTD’21
YTD'19(1)(3)
% Var.
Domestic Passengers (thousands)
1,148
3,658
-68.6%
7,624
22,704
-66.4%
International Passengers (thousands)
566
2,355
-76.0%
2,348
13,747
-82.9%
Transit Passengers (thousands)
356
610
-41.6%
2,015
4,125
-51.2%
Total Passengers (thousands)
2,070
6,623
-68.7%
11,986
40,577
-70.5%
Cargo Volume (thousand tons)
25.5
33.0
-22.6%
151.1
210.7
-28.3%
Total Aircraft Movements (thousands)
34.2
67.9
-49.6%
194.2
419.6
-53.7%
(1)
|
Note that preliminary passenger traffic figures for 2019, as well as January 2020 for Ezeiza Airport, in Argentina, were adjusted to include additional inbound passengers not accounted for in the initial count, for an average of approximately 5% of total passenger traffic at Ezeiza Airport and 1% of total traffic at CAAP, during that period. Importantly, inbound traffic does not affect revenues, as tariffs are applicable on departure passengers.
(2)
Preliminary data on 1,256 flights in January 2020 at Brasilia Airport, due to delays in the submission of information by third parties.
(3)
Cargo volumes in Uruguay were rectified from January 2019 to June 2020, to reflect all cargo passing through the cargo terminal, instead of air cargo only.
Passenger Traffic Overview
Total passenger traffic in June 2021 grew 9.0x YoY compared to the same period of last year, reflecting easier comparisons as June 2020 was highly impacted by the restrictions and travel bans to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. When compared to 2019, overall passenger traffic declined 68.7%, impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic across all countries of operations. However, this was a sequential improvement from the 73.6% decline reported in May 2021 vs 2019. International and domestic passenger traffic dropped 76.0% and 68.6%, respectively, from pre-pandemic levels of June 2019.
In Argentina, total passenger traffic increased 17.7x YoY. Against June 2019, overall passenger traffic declined 85.7%, with international passenger traffic declining 89.5%, impacted by tightened government restrictions to international flights, including a limit of 600 arriving international passengers per day starting the last week of June, while borders remain closed to non-resident foreigners, with limited exceptions. Domestic passenger traffic declined 84.3% compared to 2019, due to low passenger demand.
In Italy, passenger traffic grew 9.2x YoY. Passenger traffic against June 2019 declined 74.9%, recovering sequentially from the 89.8% drop in May. Both international and domestic passenger traffic improved sequentially decreasing 83.2% and 40.0%, respectively, in June 2021 against June 2019, recovering from the respective declines of 93.9% and 73.9% %, in May.
In Brazil, total passenger traffic was up 6.0x YoY. Compared to the same month in 2019, overall passenger traffic declined 39.3%, showing an improvement from the declines of 50.8% and 69.1% posted in May and April 2021, respectively, reflecting better sanitary conditions in the country and increased passenger demand.
Total passenger traffic in Uruguay increased 6.0x YoY, but declined 86.4% when compared to June 2019, still impacted by prolonged restrictions to air travel implemented by the government, including the closure of borders to non-resident foreigners, coupled with weak demand.
In Ecuador, passenger traffic increased 8.6x YoY. When compared to 2019, total traffic declined 45.9%, showing a sequential improvement from the 56.6% drop in May 2021. International passenger traffic dropped 28.9%, recovering sequentially from the 43.2% drop in May 2021 against 2019, while domestic passenger traffic declined 60.2% against June 2019.
In Armenia, total passenger traffic increased 13.0x YoY. Compared to June 2019, passenger traffic declined 28.9%, compared with the 23.4% decline reported in May 2021 vs 2019.
Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements
Cargo volume increased 67.5% YoY. When compared to June 2019, total cargo volume dropped 22.6%, mainly driven by declines of 21.0% in Argentina, 37.3% in Brazil and 31.0% in Ecuador.
Aircraft movements increased 172.4% YoY. When compared to June 2019, Aircraft movements declined 49.6%, mainly as a result of a 61.5% decline in Argentina.
Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2021 vs. 2020)
Jun'21
Jun'20
% Var.
YTD'21
YTD'20
% Var.
Passenger Traffic (thousands)
Argentina(1)
473
25
1770.0%
4,460
8,980
-50.3%
Italy
211
21
925.1%
399
1,026
-61.1%
Brazil(2)
837
120
596.7%
4,671
4,610
1.3%
Uruguay
22
3
634.2%
96
534
-82.0%
Ecuador
196
20
859.6%
889
1,015
-12.4%
Armenia
201
14
1298.2%
772
582
32.7%
Peru
131
2
6903.4%
700
809
-13.5%
TOTAL
2,070
206
907.0%
11,986
17,556
-31.7%
(1) See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table. (3) See Footnote 3 in previous table.
Cargo Volume (tons)
Argentina
13,439
9,453
42.2%
80,183
71,688
11.9%
Italy
1,254
1,118
12.2%
7,101
6,307
12.6%
Brazil
4,766
973
389.8%
30,135
18,872
59.7%
Uruguay(3)
2,295
1,809
26.9%
15,112
16,208
-6.8%
Ecuador
2,259
857
163.6%
9,649
9,735
-0.9%
Armenia
1,302
990
31.5%
7,546
6,629
13.8%
Peru
207
33
528.2%
1,359
1,184
14.8%
TOTAL
25,522
15,233
67.5%
151,084
130,622
15.7%
Aircraft Movements
Argentina
13,207
5,191
154.4%
92,856
105,801
-12.2%
Italy
3,551
1,218
191.5%
9,091
13,103
-30.6%
Brazil
8,521
3,052
179.2%
48,105
44,003
9.3%
Uruguay
1,157
364
217.9%
5,541
8,717
-36.4%
Ecuador
4,482
2,043
119.4%
23,228
21,571
7.7%
Armenia
1,789
372
380.9%
7,702
6,365
21.0%
Peru
1,531
328
366.8%
7,699
7,533
2.2%
TOTAL
34,238
12,568
172.4%
194,222
207,093
-6.2%
Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2021 vs. 2019)
Jun'21
Jun'19
% Var.
YTD'21
YTD'19
% Var.
Passenger Traffic (thousands)
Argentina(1)
473
3,312
-85.7%
4,460
21,221
-79.0%
Italy
211
839
-74.9%
399
3,779
-89.4%
Brazil(2)
837
1,380
-39.3%
4,671
9,254
-49.5%
Uruguay
22
158
-86.4%
96
1,142
-91.6%
Ecuador
196
361
-45.9%
889
2,231
-60.1%
Armenia
201
282
-28.9%
772
1,321
-41.5%
Peru
131
292
-55.0%
700
1,631
-57.1%
TOTAL
2,070
6,623
-68.7%
11,986
40,577
-70.5%
(1) See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table. (3) See Footnote 3 in previous table.
Cargo Volume (tons)
Argentina
13,439
17,020
-21.0%
80,183
110,842
-27.7%
Italy
1,254
1,042
20.3%
7,101
6,508
9.1%
Brazil
4,766
7,605
-37.3%
30,135
47,380
-36.4%
Uruguay(3)
2,295
2,105
9.0%
15,112
14,163
6.7%
Ecuador
2,259
3,275
-31.0%
9,649
21,150
-54.4%
Armenia
1,302
1,540
-15.4%
7,546
8,294
-9.0%
Peru
207
376
-44.9%
1,359
2,362
-42.5%
TOTAL
25,522
32,963
-22.6%
151,084
210,699
-28.3%
Aircraft Movements
Argentina
13,207
34,291
-61.5%
92,856
221,927
-58.2%
Italy
3,551
8,080
-56.1%
9,091
36,596
-75.2%
Brazil
8,521
11,945
-28.7%
48,105
78,375
-38.6%
Uruguay
1,157
1,937
-40.3%
5,541
15,851
-65.0%
Ecuador
4,482
6,544
-31.5%
23,228
40,940
-43.3%
Armenia
1,789
2,361
-24.2%
7,702
11,375
-32.3%
Peru
1,531
2,708
-43.5%
7,699
14,535
-47.0%
TOTAL
34,238
67,866
-49.6%
194,222
419,599
-53.7%
To obtain the full text of this press release, please click on the following link: http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com/investors/events-and-p ...
Category: Operational Statistic
Source: Corporación América Airports S.A.
About Corporación América Airports
Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. Currently, the Company operates 52 airports in 7 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Peru, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2019, Corporación América Airports served 84.2 million passengers. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker “CAAP”. For more information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210715006096/en/
