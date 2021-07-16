Corporación América Airports S.A. Reports June 2021 Passenger Traffic

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), (“CAAP” or the “Company”) the largest private sector airport operator in the world by number of airports, reported today a 907.0% YoY increase in passenger traffic in June 2021, and a 68.7% decline when compared to the same period of 2019.

Statistics Jun'21 Jun'20(3) % Var. YTD’21 YTD'20(1)(2)(3) % Var.

Domestic Passengers (thousands) 1,148 126 809.8% 7,624 10,143 -24.8%

International Passengers (thousands) 566 55 921.4% 2,348 5,467 -57.1%

Transit Passengers (thousands) 356 24 1384.3% 2,015 1,946 3.5%

Total Passengers (thousands) 2,070 206 907.0% 11,986 17,556 -31.7%

Cargo Volume (thousand tons) 25.5 15.2 67.5% 151.1 130.6 15.7%

Total Aircraft Movements (thousands) 34.2 12.6 172.4% 194.2 207.1 -6.2%

Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2021 vs. 2019)

Statistics Jun'21 Jun'19(1)(3) % Var. YTD’21 YTD'19(1)(3) % Var.

Domestic Passengers (thousands) 1,148 3,658 -68.6% 7,624 22,704 -66.4%

International Passengers (thousands) 566 2,355 -76.0% 2,348 13,747 -82.9%

Transit Passengers (thousands) 356 610 -41.6% 2,015 4,125 -51.2%

Total Passengers (thousands) 2,070 6,623 -68.7% 11,986 40,577 -70.5%

Cargo Volume (thousand tons) 25.5 33.0 -22.6% 151.1 210.7 -28.3%

Total Aircraft Movements (thousands) 34.2 67.9 -49.6% 194.2 419.6 -53.7%

(1) Note that preliminary passenger traffic figures for 2019, as well as January 2020 for Ezeiza Airport, in Argentina, were adjusted to include additional inbound passengers not accounted for in the initial count, for an average of approximately 5% of total passenger traffic at Ezeiza Airport and 1% of total traffic at CAAP, during that period. Importantly, inbound traffic does not affect revenues, as tariffs are applicable on departure passengers. (2) Preliminary data on 1,256 flights in January 2020 at Brasilia Airport, due to delays in the submission of information by third parties. (3) Cargo volumes in Uruguay were rectified from January 2019 to June 2020, to reflect all cargo passing through the cargo terminal, instead of air cargo only.

Passenger Traffic Overview

Total passenger traffic in June 2021 grew 9.0x YoY compared to the same period of last year, reflecting easier comparisons as June 2020 was highly impacted by the restrictions and travel bans to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. When compared to 2019, overall passenger traffic declined 68.7%, impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic across all countries of operations. However, this was a sequential improvement from the 73.6% decline reported in May 2021 vs 2019. International and domestic passenger traffic dropped 76.0% and 68.6%, respectively, from pre-pandemic levels of June 2019.

In Argentina, total passenger traffic increased 17.7x YoY. Against June 2019, overall passenger traffic declined 85.7%, with international passenger traffic declining 89.5%, impacted by tightened government restrictions to international flights, including a limit of 600 arriving international passengers per day starting the last week of June, while borders remain closed to non-resident foreigners, with limited exceptions. Domestic passenger traffic declined 84.3% compared to 2019, due to low passenger demand.

In Italy, passenger traffic grew 9.2x YoY. Passenger traffic against June 2019 declined 74.9%, recovering sequentially from the 89.8% drop in May. Both international and domestic passenger traffic improved sequentially decreasing 83.2% and 40.0%, respectively, in June 2021 against June 2019, recovering from the respective declines of 93.9% and 73.9% %, in May.

In Brazil, total passenger traffic was up 6.0x YoY. Compared to the same month in 2019, overall passenger traffic declined 39.3%, showing an improvement from the declines of 50.8% and 69.1% posted in May and April 2021, respectively, reflecting better sanitary conditions in the country and increased passenger demand.

Total passenger traffic in Uruguay increased 6.0x YoY, but declined 86.4% when compared to June 2019, still impacted by prolonged restrictions to air travel implemented by the government, including the closure of borders to non-resident foreigners, coupled with weak demand.

In Ecuador, passenger traffic increased 8.6x YoY. When compared to 2019, total traffic declined 45.9%, showing a sequential improvement from the 56.6% drop in May 2021. International passenger traffic dropped 28.9%, recovering sequentially from the 43.2% drop in May 2021 against 2019, while domestic passenger traffic declined 60.2% against June 2019.

In Armenia, total passenger traffic increased 13.0x YoY. Compared to June 2019, passenger traffic declined 28.9%, compared with the 23.4% decline reported in May 2021 vs 2019.

Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements

Cargo volume increased 67.5% YoY. When compared to June 2019, total cargo volume dropped 22.6%, mainly driven by declines of 21.0% in Argentina, 37.3% in Brazil and 31.0% in Ecuador.

Aircraft movements increased 172.4% YoY. When compared to June 2019, Aircraft movements declined 49.6%, mainly as a result of a 61.5% decline in Argentina.

Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2021 vs. 2020)

Jun'21 Jun'20 % Var. YTD'21 YTD'20 % Var. Passenger Traffic (thousands) Argentina(1) 473 25 1770.0% 4,460 8,980 -50.3% Italy 211 21 925.1% 399 1,026 -61.1% Brazil(2) 837 120 596.7% 4,671 4,610 1.3% Uruguay 22 3 634.2% 96 534 -82.0% Ecuador 196 20 859.6% 889 1,015 -12.4% Armenia 201 14 1298.2% 772 582 32.7% Peru 131 2 6903.4% 700 809 -13.5% TOTAL 2,070 206 907.0% 11,986 17,556 -31.7%

(1) See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table. (3) See Footnote 3 in previous table.

Cargo Volume (tons) Argentina 13,439 9,453 42.2% 80,183 71,688 11.9% Italy 1,254 1,118 12.2% 7,101 6,307 12.6% Brazil 4,766 973 389.8% 30,135 18,872 59.7% Uruguay(3) 2,295 1,809 26.9% 15,112 16,208 -6.8% Ecuador 2,259 857 163.6% 9,649 9,735 -0.9% Armenia 1,302 990 31.5% 7,546 6,629 13.8% Peru 207 33 528.2% 1,359 1,184 14.8% TOTAL 25,522 15,233 67.5% 151,084 130,622 15.7% Aircraft Movements Argentina 13,207 5,191 154.4% 92,856 105,801 -12.2% Italy 3,551 1,218 191.5% 9,091 13,103 -30.6% Brazil 8,521 3,052 179.2% 48,105 44,003 9.3% Uruguay 1,157 364 217.9% 5,541 8,717 -36.4% Ecuador 4,482 2,043 119.4% 23,228 21,571 7.7% Armenia 1,789 372 380.9% 7,702 6,365 21.0% Peru 1,531 328 366.8% 7,699 7,533 2.2% TOTAL 34,238 12,568 172.4% 194,222 207,093 -6.2%

Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2021 vs. 2019)

Jun'21 Jun'19 % Var. YTD'21 YTD'19 % Var. Passenger Traffic (thousands) Argentina(1) 473 3,312 -85.7% 4,460 21,221 -79.0% Italy 211 839 -74.9% 399 3,779 -89.4% Brazil(2) 837 1,380 -39.3% 4,671 9,254 -49.5% Uruguay 22 158 -86.4% 96 1,142 -91.6% Ecuador 196 361 -45.9% 889 2,231 -60.1% Armenia 201 282 -28.9% 772 1,321 -41.5% Peru 131 292 -55.0% 700 1,631 -57.1% TOTAL 2,070 6,623 -68.7% 11,986 40,577 -70.5%

(1) See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table. (3) See Footnote 3 in previous table.

Cargo Volume (tons) Argentina 13,439 17,020 -21.0% 80,183 110,842 -27.7% Italy 1,254 1,042 20.3% 7,101 6,508 9.1% Brazil 4,766 7,605 -37.3% 30,135 47,380 -36.4% Uruguay(3) 2,295 2,105 9.0% 15,112 14,163 6.7% Ecuador 2,259 3,275 -31.0% 9,649 21,150 -54.4% Armenia 1,302 1,540 -15.4% 7,546 8,294 -9.0% Peru 207 376 -44.9% 1,359 2,362 -42.5% TOTAL 25,522 32,963 -22.6% 151,084 210,699 -28.3% Aircraft Movements Argentina 13,207 34,291 -61.5% 92,856 221,927 -58.2% Italy 3,551 8,080 -56.1% 9,091 36,596 -75.2% Brazil 8,521 11,945 -28.7% 48,105 78,375 -38.6% Uruguay 1,157 1,937 -40.3% 5,541 15,851 -65.0% Ecuador 4,482 6,544 -31.5% 23,228 40,940 -43.3% Armenia 1,789 2,361 -24.2% 7,702 11,375 -32.3% Peru 1,531 2,708 -43.5% 7,699 14,535 -47.0% TOTAL 34,238 67,866 -49.6% 194,222 419,599 -53.7%

About Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. Currently, the Company operates 52 airports in 7 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Peru, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2019, Corporación América Airports served 84.2 million passengers. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker “CAAP”. For more information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com.

