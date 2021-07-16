checkAd

Corporación América Airports S.A. Reports June 2021 Passenger Traffic

Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), (“CAAP” or the “Company”) the largest private sector airport operator in the world by number of airports, reported today a 907.0% YoY increase in passenger traffic in June 2021, and a 68.7% decline when compared to the same period of 2019.

Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2021 vs. 2020)

 

Statistics

Jun'21

Jun'20(3)

% Var.

 

YTD’21

YTD'20(1)(2)(3)

% Var.

 

Domestic Passengers (thousands)

1,148

126

809.8%

 

7,624

10,143

-24.8%

 

International Passengers (thousands)

566

55

921.4%

 

2,348

5,467

-57.1%

 

Transit Passengers (thousands)

356

24

1384.3%

 

2,015

1,946

3.5%

 

Total Passengers (thousands)

2,070

206

907.0%

 

11,986

17,556

-31.7%

 

Cargo Volume (thousand tons)

25.5

15.2

67.5%

 

151.1

130.6

15.7%

 

Total Aircraft Movements (thousands)

34.2

12.6

172.4%

 

194.2

207.1

-6.2%

 

 

Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements Highlights (2021 vs. 2019)

 

Statistics

Jun'21

Jun'19(1)(3)

% Var.

 

YTD’21

YTD'19(1)(3)

% Var.

 

Domestic Passengers (thousands)

1,148

3,658

-68.6%

 

7,624

22,704

-66.4%

 

International Passengers (thousands)

566

2,355

-76.0%

 

2,348

13,747

-82.9%

 

Transit Passengers (thousands)

356

610

-41.6%

 

2,015

4,125

-51.2%

 

Total Passengers (thousands)

2,070

6,623

-68.7%

 

11,986

40,577

-70.5%

 

Cargo Volume (thousand tons)

25.5

33.0

-22.6%

 

151.1

210.7

-28.3%

 

Total Aircraft Movements (thousands)

34.2

67.9

-49.6%

 

194.2

419.6

-53.7%

 

 

(1)

Note that preliminary passenger traffic figures for 2019, as well as January 2020 for Ezeiza Airport, in Argentina, were adjusted to include additional inbound passengers not accounted for in the initial count, for an average of approximately 5% of total passenger traffic at Ezeiza Airport and 1% of total traffic at CAAP, during that period. Importantly, inbound traffic does not affect revenues, as tariffs are applicable on departure passengers.

(2)

Preliminary data on 1,256 flights in January 2020 at Brasilia Airport, due to delays in the submission of information by third parties.

(3)

Cargo volumes in Uruguay were rectified from January 2019 to June 2020, to reflect all cargo passing through the cargo terminal, instead of air cargo only.

Passenger Traffic Overview

Total passenger traffic in June 2021 grew 9.0x YoY compared to the same period of last year, reflecting easier comparisons as June 2020 was highly impacted by the restrictions and travel bans to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. When compared to 2019, overall passenger traffic declined 68.7%, impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic across all countries of operations. However, this was a sequential improvement from the 73.6% decline reported in May 2021 vs 2019. International and domestic passenger traffic dropped 76.0% and 68.6%, respectively, from pre-pandemic levels of June 2019.

In Argentina, total passenger traffic increased 17.7x YoY. Against June 2019, overall passenger traffic declined 85.7%, with international passenger traffic declining 89.5%, impacted by tightened government restrictions to international flights, including a limit of 600 arriving international passengers per day starting the last week of June, while borders remain closed to non-resident foreigners, with limited exceptions. Domestic passenger traffic declined 84.3% compared to 2019, due to low passenger demand.

In Italy, passenger traffic grew 9.2x YoY. Passenger traffic against June 2019 declined 74.9%, recovering sequentially from the 89.8% drop in May. Both international and domestic passenger traffic improved sequentially decreasing 83.2% and 40.0%, respectively, in June 2021 against June 2019, recovering from the respective declines of 93.9% and 73.9% %, in May.

In Brazil, total passenger traffic was up 6.0x YoY. Compared to the same month in 2019, overall passenger traffic declined 39.3%, showing an improvement from the declines of 50.8% and 69.1% posted in May and April 2021, respectively, reflecting better sanitary conditions in the country and increased passenger demand.

Total passenger traffic in Uruguay increased 6.0x YoY, but declined 86.4% when compared to June 2019, still impacted by prolonged restrictions to air travel implemented by the government, including the closure of borders to non-resident foreigners, coupled with weak demand.

In Ecuador, passenger traffic increased 8.6x YoY. When compared to 2019, total traffic declined 45.9%, showing a sequential improvement from the 56.6% drop in May 2021. International passenger traffic dropped 28.9%, recovering sequentially from the 43.2% drop in May 2021 against 2019, while domestic passenger traffic declined 60.2% against June 2019.

In Armenia, total passenger traffic increased 13.0x YoY. Compared to June 2019, passenger traffic declined 28.9%, compared with the 23.4% decline reported in May 2021 vs 2019.

Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements

Cargo volume increased 67.5% YoY. When compared to June 2019, total cargo volume dropped 22.6%, mainly driven by declines of 21.0% in Argentina, 37.3% in Brazil and 31.0% in Ecuador.

Aircraft movements increased 172.4% YoY. When compared to June 2019, Aircraft movements declined 49.6%, mainly as a result of a 61.5% decline in Argentina.

Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2021 vs. 2020)

 

Jun'21

Jun'20

% Var.

 

YTD'21

YTD'20

% Var.

Passenger Traffic (thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Argentina(1)

473

25

1770.0%

 

4,460

8,980

-50.3%

Italy

211

21

925.1%

 

399

1,026

-61.1%

Brazil(2)

837

120

596.7%

 

4,671

4,610

1.3%

Uruguay

22

3

634.2%

 

96

534

-82.0%

Ecuador

196

20

859.6%

 

889

1,015

-12.4%

Armenia

201

14

1298.2%

 

772

582

32.7%

Peru

131

2

6903.4%

 

700

809

-13.5%

TOTAL

2,070

206

907.0%

 

11,986

17,556

-31.7%

(1) See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table. (3) See Footnote 3 in previous table.

 

 

 

   

Cargo Volume (tons)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Argentina

13,439

9,453

42.2%

 

80,183

71,688

11.9%

 

Italy

1,254

1,118

12.2%

 

7,101

6,307

12.6%

 

Brazil

4,766

973

389.8%

 

30,135

18,872

59.7%

 

Uruguay(3)

2,295

1,809

26.9%

 

15,112

16,208

-6.8%

 

Ecuador

2,259

857

163.6%

 

9,649

9,735

-0.9%

 

Armenia

1,302

990

31.5%

 

7,546

6,629

13.8%

 

Peru

207

33

528.2%

 

1,359

1,184

14.8%

 

TOTAL

25,522

15,233

67.5%

 

151,084

130,622

15.7%

 

Aircraft Movements

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Argentina

13,207

5,191

154.4%

 

92,856

105,801

-12.2%

 

Italy

3,551

1,218

191.5%

 

9,091

13,103

-30.6%

 

Brazil

8,521

3,052

179.2%

 

48,105

44,003

9.3%

 

Uruguay

1,157

364

217.9%

 

5,541

8,717

-36.4%

 

Ecuador

4,482

2,043

119.4%

 

23,228

21,571

7.7%

 

Armenia

1,789

372

380.9%

 

7,702

6,365

21.0%

 

Peru

1,531

328

366.8%

 

7,699

7,533

2.2%

 

TOTAL

34,238

12,568

172.4%

 

194,222

207,093

-6.2%

 

Summary Passenger Traffic, Cargo Volume and Aircraft Movements (2021 vs. 2019)

 

Jun'21

Jun'19

% Var.

 

YTD'21

YTD'19

% Var.

Passenger Traffic (thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Argentina(1)

473

3,312

-85.7%

 

4,460

21,221

-79.0%

Italy

211

839

-74.9%

 

399

3,779

-89.4%

Brazil(2)

837

1,380

-39.3%

 

4,671

9,254

-49.5%

Uruguay

22

158

-86.4%

 

96

1,142

-91.6%

Ecuador

196

361

-45.9%

 

889

2,231

-60.1%

Armenia

201

282

-28.9%

 

772

1,321

-41.5%

Peru

131

292

-55.0%

 

700

1,631

-57.1%

TOTAL

2,070

6,623

-68.7%

 

11,986

40,577

-70.5%

(1) See Footnote 1 in previous table. (2) See Footnote 2 in previous table. (3) See Footnote 3 in previous table.

 

 

 

   

Cargo Volume (tons)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Argentina

13,439

17,020

-21.0%

 

80,183

110,842

-27.7%

 

Italy

1,254

1,042

20.3%

 

7,101

6,508

9.1%

 

Brazil

4,766

7,605

-37.3%

 

30,135

47,380

-36.4%

 

Uruguay(3)

2,295

2,105

9.0%

 

15,112

14,163

6.7%

 

Ecuador

2,259

3,275

-31.0%

 

9,649

21,150

-54.4%

 

Armenia

1,302

1,540

-15.4%

 

7,546

8,294

-9.0%

 

Peru

207

376

-44.9%

 

1,359

2,362

-42.5%

 

TOTAL

25,522

32,963

-22.6%

 

151,084

210,699

-28.3%

 

Aircraft Movements

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Argentina

13,207

34,291

-61.5%

 

92,856

221,927

-58.2%

 

Italy

3,551

8,080

-56.1%

 

9,091

36,596

-75.2%

 

Brazil

8,521

11,945

-28.7%

 

48,105

78,375

-38.6%

 

Uruguay

1,157

1,937

-40.3%

 

5,541

15,851

-65.0%

 

Ecuador

4,482

6,544

-31.5%

 

23,228

40,940

-43.3%

 

Armenia

1,789

2,361

-24.2%

 

7,702

11,375

-32.3%

 

Peru

1,531

2,708

-43.5%

 

7,699

14,535

-47.0%

 

TOTAL

34,238

67,866

-49.6%

 

194,222

419,599

-53.7%

 

 

To obtain the full text of this press release, please click on the following link: http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com/investors/events-and-p ...

Category: Operational Statistic

Source: Corporación América Airports S.A.

About Corporación América Airports

Corporación América Airports acquires, develops and operates airport concessions. Currently, the Company operates 52 airports in 7 countries across Latin America and Europe (Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Peru, Ecuador, Armenia and Italy). In 2019, Corporación América Airports served 84.2 million passengers. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange where it trades under the ticker “CAAP”. For more information, visit http://investors.corporacionamericaairports.com.

Disclaimer

Corporación América Airports S.A. Reports June 2021 Passenger Traffic Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP), (“CAAP” or the “Company”) the largest private sector airport operator in the world by number of airports, reported today a 907.0% YoY increase in passenger traffic in June 2021, and a 68.7% decline …

