checkAd

Arrival to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 12, 2021; Reminder of Deadline for Public Warrant Redemption July 19, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.07.2021, 01:00  |  43   |   |   

LUXEMBOURG, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL), the company creating electric vehicles (“EVs”) with its unique technologies, today announced that it will report financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2021 before the U.S. markets open on Thursday, August 12, 2021. The Company will host a corresponding webinar at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on that day. The live webinar will be accessible on the Company’s website at investors.arrival.com. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the conclusion of the live event.

Separately, Arrival reminds public warrant holders that the Company has elected to redeem all of the outstanding public warrants that were issued in connection with its business combination with CIIG Merger Corp., and registered holders will have until 5:00 p.m. New York City time on July 19, 2021 to exercise their Public Warrants. Holders desiring to exercise their Public Warrants should contact their brokerage firm to process their exercise and avoid redemption; brokers will likely have an earlier deadline for beneficial holders to exercise their Public Warrants. Additional information regarding warrant redemptions can be found in Arrival’s press release issued on June 18, 2021.

About Arrival
Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL), a joint stock company (société anonyme) governed by the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, is reinventing the automotive industry with its entirely new approach to the design and assembly of electric vehicles. Low CapEx, rapidly scalable Microfactories combined with proprietary in-house developed components, materials and software, enable the production of best in class vehicles competitively priced to fossil fuel variants and with a substantially lower total cost of ownership. This transformative approach provides cities globally with the solutions they need to create sustainable urban environments and exceptional experiences for their citizens. Arrival is a global business founded in 2015  with offices in Luxembourg, London, UK and Charlotte, North Carolina, USA, Germany, Israel, the Netherlands and Russia, with more than 1,900 global employees. The company is deploying its first four Microfactories in North Carolina, USA, South Carolina, USA, Bicester, UK and Madrid, Spain.

Media Contacts 

For Arrival 
Media 
pr@arrival.com 

Investors 
ir@arrival.com





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Arrival to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 12, 2021; Reminder of Deadline for Public Warrant Redemption July 19, 2021 LUXEMBOURG, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Arrival (NASDAQ: ARVL), the company creating electric vehicles (“EVs”) with its unique technologies, today announced that it will report financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2021 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Kotierungsreglement (Artikel 53): GAM Holding AG – Update zum Halbjahresergebnis 2021
LeasePlan and Arrival sign partnership to bring revolutionary electric vans to European cities
Black Rock Petroleum Company Announces Bitcoin Mining Agreement
GAM ernennt neuen Global Head of Wealth Management in Zürich und neuen Head of Private Labelling ...
RICOH360 Tours Releases AI Virtual Staging
Elgato Launches Facecam, a New Premium Webcam, Alongside Four More New Products for Content ...
Oza-1 Well Re-Entry Update
NB Private Equity: Strong NAV Growth Drives 32% Growth in Dividend
F-Secure Half Year Report 1 January - 30 June 2021
Titel
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
Largest U.S. Healthcare Claims and Utilization Analysis for BPH Procedures Reveals Lowest Overall ...
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field ...
DIRTT Announces Appointment of Todd Lillibridge as Board Chair
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
Molecular Templates, Inc. Announces Dosing of First Subject in Phase 1 Study of MT-6402 in ...
DTCC Partners With Ebix to Deliver New Solution to Address Increasing Challenges of Annuity ...
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Products are Now Available, for Sale, on Amazon.com
21Shares Und comdirect Geben Exklusive Krypto-Partnerschaft Für Sparpläne bekannt
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board