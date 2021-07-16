checkAd

Universal Copper Completes Purchase Agreement with Poplar Copper Corp

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 15 2021 / Universal Copper Ltd. ("Universal Copper" or the "Company") (TSXV:UNV)(Frankfurt:3TA1) is pleased to announce that further to its news release of June 15, 2021, it has increased its land position …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 15 2021 / Universal Copper Ltd. ("Universal Copper" or the "Company") (TSXV:UNV)(Frankfurt:3TA1) is pleased to announce that further to its news release of June 15, 2021, it has increased its land position surrounding its Poplar Copper Project (the "Poplar"), by completing the acquisition of 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Poplar Copper Corporation ("Poplar Copper") in consideration for the issuance of 10,000,000 common shares of the Company to the shareholders of Poplar Copper.

Poplar Copper is the holder of a contiguous 18,000-hectare claim block that surrounds the Company's 39,000-hectare flagship Poplar project located southwest of Houston, B.C., bringing its land holdings in the area to a total of 57,000 hectares.

Clive Massey Universal Copper's CEO and President commented "With the increase in our land position at Poplar, it will add significant value for our shareholders, and the capital from the recently closed Private Placement will enable us to continue to expand our flagship project. These are significant milestones as the Company evolves from an exploration company to a mining company."

About Universal Copper

Universal Copper Ltd. is a Canadian-based copper exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of copper properties. The Company's management team has many years of experience in exploration, finance and efficient public company management. Universal's current focus is on advancing the Poplar Copper Project, one of the most advanced pre-production copper projects in British Columbia with a historic 43-101 resource.

For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.universalcopper.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Clive Massey"

Clive H. Massey
President & CEO

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations
Phone: (604) 341-6870

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking" statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although Universal Copper Ltd. believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of Universal Copper Ltd. management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, Universal Copper Ltd. undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

SOURCE: Universal Copper Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/655778/Universal-Copper-Completes-Purchase- ...

Disclaimer

