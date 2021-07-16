checkAd

Apollo Clarifies Certain Technical Disclosure

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Gold & Silver Corp. (“Apollo” or the “Company”) (TSX.V: APGO) as a result of a review by the British Columbia Securities Commission, is issuing the following news release to clarify its recent disclosure relating to historical resources on the projects it acquired in its transaction with Stronghold Silver Corp. The Company confirms the existence of historical estimates on the Waterloo and Langtry, as follows:

Property Source Category Grade Tonnes Cutoff Ounces
Waterloo Pan American 2013 Inferred 86 g/t Ag 37,079,349 20 g/t Ag 102,953,457
Langtry Moran et al., 2012 Indicated 1.48 opt Ag 12,700,000 0.76 opt Ag 18,809,000
    Inferred 1.40 opt Ag 30,400,000 0.76 opt Ag 42,623,000

(1). Reference to historic resources at Waterloo Project, refer to an internal company document prepared by Pan American Minerals Corp., dated 2013, unpublished. Reference to historic resources at Langtry refer to Moran et al, 2012, which was an internal report on the Langtry Silver Project, San Bernardino County, California: prepared for Athena Silver Corp, April 2012. [Accessed April 30, 2021].

The historical mineral resources discussed in this press release were calculated using mining industry standard practices for estimating Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserves (2005) which was prior to the implementation of the current CIM standards for mineral resource estimation (as defined by the CIM Definition Standard on Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves dated May 10, 2014). The reader is cautioned not to treat them, or any part of them, as current mineral resources or reserves. An independent Qualified Person (‘QP’), has not done sufficient work to classify the estimate discussed as current mineral resources or reserves and therefore the estimate should be treated as historical in nature and not current mineral resources or mineral reserves. The historical resources have been included simply to demonstrate the mineral potential of the projects. A thorough review of all historical data performed by a QP, along with additional exploration work to confirm results, would be required in order to produce a current mineral resource estimate for all projects.

