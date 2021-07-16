checkAd

Altigen Communications, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results

Autor: Accesswire
16.07.2021, 01:05  |  41   |   |   

MILPITAS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCQB:ATGN), a Silicon Valley based Microsoft ISV and Cloud Solutions provider, will announce its third quarter fiscal year 2021 financial results after the close of regular …

MILPITAS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCQB:ATGN), a Silicon Valley based Microsoft ISV and Cloud Solutions provider, will announce its third quarter fiscal year 2021 financial results after the close of regular market trading on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. The Company will also hold a conference call to discuss the results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. ET).

What: Altigen Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Conference Call.

When: Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. ET).

Who: Jeremiah Fleming, President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman of the Board of Directors, and Carolyn David, Vice President of Finance.

How: Dial (877) 407-8031 (domestic) or (201) 689-8031 (international) to listen in to the call. A live webcast will also be made available at www.altigen.com. A telephonic replay will be available approximately one hour after the call through August 27, 2021. To access the replay, dial (877) 481-4010 (domestic) or (919) 882-2331 (international), conference ID #42108. A web archive will be made available at www.altigen.com for 90 days following the call's conclusion.

About Altigen Communications, Inc.
Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCQB:ATGN), based in Silicon Valley, is a leading provider of Cloud-based Unified Communications solutions built on Microsoft technologies. Altigen's all software solutions include hosted PBX, enterprise routing and queuing, call recording, and complete omni-channel contact center solutions. We also provide cost-effective integrated SIP communications services in conjunction with our solutions in order to deliver a complete end-to-end, fully managed cloud service for our customers and partners. Our solutions are available through our global network of certified resellers. For more information, call 1-888-ALTIGEN or visit our website at www.altigen.com.

CONTACT:
Carolyn David
Vice President of Finance
Altigen Communications, Inc.
(408) 597-9033
www.altigen.com

SOURCE: AltiGen Communications, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/655779/Altigen-Communications-Inc-to-Announ ...

Altigen Communications Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Altigen Communications, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Results MILPITAS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 15, 2021 / Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCQB:ATGN), a Silicon Valley based Microsoft ISV and Cloud Solutions provider, will announce its third quarter fiscal year 2021 financial results after the close of regular …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
MorphoSys to Complete Transformational Acquisition of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Bolstering Its ...
Blue Lagoon Completes $8.13 Million Private Placement Lead by a Strategic Investment by Crescat ...
Marketing Worldwide Corporation Announces the Submission and Approval of a Provisional Patent for a ...
Sky Gold Reports Drill Results From the Mustang Project, Newfoundland
Sarama Resources Announces Upsize of Private Placement To C$2,100,000
i3 Energy PLC Announces Operational Update
Cinedigm Announces Approximately $3.5 Million in Debt Reduction with Final Payoff of Non-Recourse ...
Winston Gold Announces a Private Placement, Prepayment Financing and Strategic Partnership To ...
MasterBeat Corporation's SBQ Holdings, LLC Breaks Ground on the First of Multiple High-End Beach ...
INCC Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire SoundTech AI, Inc.
Titel
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
Silver Elephant Mining Corp. Files Early Warning Report in Respect of Victory Nickel Inc.
Silver Elephant Mining Corp. Files Early Warning Report in Respect of Victory Nickel Inc.
Linde plc: Linde Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings and Conference Call Schedule
Critical Elements Retains Ex-Rockwood Lithium Expert for its Hydroxide Engineering Market Study
Zinc8 Energy Solutions Wins 'Energy Tech Innovator' Award at WE3 Summit
Gamehost Announces AGM Voting Results
Naked Brand Group Announces 2021 Annual General Meeting
MorphoSys to Complete Transformational Acquisition of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Bolstering Its ...
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
SUIC Appoints a Renowned Media Director for Public Engagement Strategy, a Triple Crown Mover and a ...
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Formation of AmmPower Lithium & Mineral Resources and AmmPower Ammonia & ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09.07.21Altigen to Present at Access to Giving Virtual Investor Conference
Accesswire | Analysen
22.06.21Altigen Launches CoreInteract for Microsoft Teams
Accesswire | Analysen