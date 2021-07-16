checkAd

Cord Blood Banking Leader Cryo-Cell Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.07.2021, 01:27  |  54   |   |   

OLDSMAR, Fla., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTC:QB Markets Group Symbol: CCEL) (the “Company”), the world’s first private cord blood bank to separate and store stem cells in 1992, announced results for the fiscal second quarter ended May 31, 2021.

Financial Results

Revenue

Consolidated revenues for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 were $7.21 million compared to $7.87 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2020, an 8% decrease. The revenues for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 consisted of $7.16 million in processing and storage fee revenue and $46,000 in public banking revenue compared to $7.40 million in processing and storage fee revenue, $57,000 in product revenue, $214,000 in public banking revenue and $202,000 in license and royalty income for the second quarter of fiscal 2020.

Net Income

The Company reported net income for the three months ended May 31, 2021 of $1.17 million, or $0.15 per basic share and $0.14 per diluted share, compared to net income of $953,000, or $0.13 per basic share and $0.12 per diluted share for the three months ended May 31, 2020. During the three months ended May 31, 2021, revenue decreased by 8%, which was offset by a 10% decrease in cost of sales and a 12% decrease in selling, general and administrative expenses. For the three months ended May 31, 2021, the Company recorded a decrease of $432,000 versus a $27,000 increase for the three months ended May 31, 2020, to the fair value of the contingent consideration liability from the potential earn out to which Cord:Use is entitled from the Company’s sale of the purchased public cord blood inventory. Also, for the three months ended May 31, 2021, the Company recorded $240,000 in amortization expense related to the Patent and Technology License Agreement with Duke University.

About Cryo-Cell International, Inc.

Founded in 1989, Cryo-Cell International, Inc. is the world’s first private cord blood bank. ‎More than 500,000 parents from 87 countries have entrusted Cryo-Cell International with ‎their baby’s cord blood and cord tissue stem cells. In addition to its private bank, Cryo-Cell ‎International has a public banking program in partnership with Duke University. Cryo-Cell’s ‎public bank has provided cord blood for more than 600 transplantations and operates cord ‎blood donation sites across the U.S in prominent hospitals such as Cedars–Sinai Hospital in ‎Los Angeles and Baptist Hospital in Miami. Cryo-Cell’s facility is FDA registered, cGMP-/cGTP-‎compliant and licensed in all states requiring licensure. Besides being AABB accredited as a ‎cord blood facility, Cryo-Cell was also the first U.S. (for private use only) cord blood bank to ‎receive FACT accreditation for adhering to the most stringent cord blood quality standards ‎set by any internationally recognized, independent accrediting organization. Cryo-Cell owns ‎the exclusive rights ‎to PrepaCyte-CB, the industry’s most advanced cord blood processing ‎technology.‎

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cord Blood Banking Leader Cryo-Cell Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results OLDSMAR, Fla., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTC:QB Markets Group Symbol: CCEL) (the “Company”), the world’s first private cord blood bank to separate and store stem cells in 1992, announced results for the fiscal …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
Ad-hoc-Mitteilung gemäss Kotierungsreglement (Artikel 53): GAM Holding AG – Update zum Halbjahresergebnis 2021
LeasePlan and Arrival sign partnership to bring revolutionary electric vans to European cities
Black Rock Petroleum Company Announces Bitcoin Mining Agreement
GAM ernennt neuen Global Head of Wealth Management in Zürich und neuen Head of Private Labelling ...
RICOH360 Tours Releases AI Virtual Staging
Elgato Launches Facecam, a New Premium Webcam, Alongside Four More New Products for Content ...
Oza-1 Well Re-Entry Update
NB Private Equity: Strong NAV Growth Drives 32% Growth in Dividend
F-Secure Half Year Report 1 January - 30 June 2021
Titel
Tesla Energy, Brookfield and Dacra Announce the Development of Large-Scale Sustainable Neighborhood ...
NOHO, INC. RETAINS AUDITOR, INSTALLS DIRECTORS AND PROVIDES OPERATIONS UPDATE
Largest U.S. Healthcare Claims and Utilization Analysis for BPH Procedures Reveals Lowest Overall ...
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field ...
DIRTT Announces Appointment of Todd Lillibridge as Board Chair
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
Molecular Templates, Inc. Announces Dosing of First Subject in Phase 1 Study of MT-6402 in ...
DTCC Partners With Ebix to Deliver New Solution to Address Increasing Challenges of Annuity ...
Tauriga Sciences Inc. Products are Now Available, for Sale, on Amazon.com
21Shares Und comdirect Geben Exklusive Krypto-Partnerschaft Für Sparpläne bekannt
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Ocugen Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 Index
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board