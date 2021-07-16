Cord Blood Banking Leader Cryo-Cell Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
OLDSMAR, Fla., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cryo-Cell International, Inc. (OTC:QB Markets Group Symbol: CCEL) (the “Company”), the world’s first private cord blood bank to
separate and store stem cells in 1992, announced results for the fiscal second quarter ended May 31, 2021.
Financial Results
Revenue
Consolidated revenues for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 were $7.21 million compared to $7.87 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2020, an 8% decrease. The revenues for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 consisted of $7.16 million in processing and storage fee revenue and $46,000 in public banking revenue compared to $7.40 million in processing and storage fee revenue, $57,000 in product revenue, $214,000 in public banking revenue and $202,000 in license and royalty income for the second quarter of fiscal 2020.
Net Income
The Company reported net income for the three months ended May 31, 2021 of $1.17 million, or $0.15 per basic share and $0.14 per diluted share, compared to net income of $953,000, or $0.13 per basic share and $0.12 per diluted share for the three months ended May 31, 2020. During the three months ended May 31, 2021, revenue decreased by 8%, which was offset by a 10% decrease in cost of sales and a 12% decrease in selling, general and administrative expenses. For the three months ended May 31, 2021, the Company recorded a decrease of $432,000 versus a $27,000 increase for the three months ended May 31, 2020, to the fair value of the contingent consideration liability from the potential earn out to which Cord:Use is entitled from the Company’s sale of the purchased public cord blood inventory. Also, for the three months ended May 31, 2021, the Company recorded $240,000 in amortization expense related to the Patent and Technology License Agreement with Duke University.
About Cryo-Cell International, Inc.
Founded in 1989, Cryo-Cell International, Inc. is the world’s first private cord blood bank. More than 500,000 parents from 87 countries have entrusted Cryo-Cell International with their baby’s cord blood and cord tissue stem cells. In addition to its private bank, Cryo-Cell International has a public banking program in partnership with Duke University. Cryo-Cell’s public bank has provided cord blood for more than 600 transplantations and operates cord blood donation sites across the U.S in prominent hospitals such as Cedars–Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles and Baptist Hospital in Miami. Cryo-Cell’s facility is FDA registered, cGMP-/cGTP-compliant and licensed in all states requiring licensure. Besides being AABB accredited as a cord blood facility, Cryo-Cell was also the first U.S. (for private use only) cord blood bank to receive FACT accreditation for adhering to the most stringent cord blood quality standards set by any internationally recognized, independent accrediting organization. Cryo-Cell owns the exclusive rights to PrepaCyte-CB, the industry’s most advanced cord blood processing technology.
