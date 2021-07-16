Cord Blood Banking Leader Cryo-Cell Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Revenue

Consolidated revenues for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 were $7.21 million compared to $7.87 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2020, an 8% decrease. The revenues for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 consisted of $7.16 million in processing and storage fee revenue and $46,000 in public banking revenue compared to $7.40 million in processing and storage fee revenue, $57,000 in product revenue, $214,000 in public banking revenue and $202,000 in license and royalty income for the second quarter of fiscal 2020.

Net Income

The Company reported net income for the three months ended May 31, 2021 of $1.17 million, or $0.15 per basic share and $0.14 per diluted share, compared to net income of $953,000, or $0.13 per basic share and $0.12 per diluted share for the three months ended May 31, 2020. During the three months ended May 31, 2021, revenue decreased by 8%, which was offset by a 10% decrease in cost of sales and a 12% decrease in selling, general and administrative expenses. For the three months ended May 31, 2021, the Company recorded a decrease of $432,000 versus a $27,000 increase for the three months ended May 31, 2020, to the fair value of the contingent consideration liability from the potential earn out to which Cord:Use is entitled from the Company’s sale of the purchased public cord blood inventory. Also, for the three months ended May 31, 2021, the Company recorded $240,000 in amortization expense related to the Patent and Technology License Agreement with Duke University.

About Cryo-Cell International, Inc.

Founded in 1989, Cryo-Cell International, Inc. is the world’s first private cord blood bank. ‎More than 500,000 parents from 87 countries have entrusted Cryo-Cell International with ‎their baby’s cord blood and cord tissue stem cells. In addition to its private bank, Cryo-Cell ‎International has a public banking program in partnership with Duke University. Cryo-Cell’s ‎public bank has provided cord blood for more than 600 transplantations and operates cord ‎blood donation sites across the U.S in prominent hospitals such as Cedars–Sinai Hospital in ‎Los Angeles and Baptist Hospital in Miami. Cryo-Cell’s facility is FDA registered, cGMP-/cGTP-‎compliant and licensed in all states requiring licensure. Besides being AABB accredited as a ‎cord blood facility, Cryo-Cell was also the first U.S. (for private use only) cord blood bank to ‎receive FACT accreditation for adhering to the most stringent cord blood quality standards ‎set by any internationally recognized, independent accrediting organization. Cryo-Cell owns ‎the exclusive rights ‎to PrepaCyte-CB, the industry’s most advanced cord blood processing ‎technology.‎