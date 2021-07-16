checkAd

PH telcos conduct successful technical interoperability tests of MNP

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
16.07.2021, 02:00  |  28   |   |   

MANILA, Philippines, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Philippines' major Mobile Network Operators (MNO) namely DITO, Globe Telecom and Smart Communications are one with the government in the implementation of the Mobile Number Portability (MNP) Act and through their joint venture company, Telecommunications Connectivity Inc. (TCI) has successfully concluded the initial tests of their technical capabilities and interoperability last July 14, 2021.

The joint effort will soon allow customers the option to keep their mobile numbers permanently, even when they change network providers or switch subscriptions.

Against the backdrop of the ongoing pandemic, the MNOs said the outcome of these initial technical tests are 'within expectations'. After the initial tests yielded positive results, the next steps will be to streamline the external porting process, implement fraud and security safeguards, optimize systems and backend business operations in time for a smoother and faster porting experience for customers by September 30, 2021.

By conducting a successful actual porting test, DITO, Globe and Smart secured initial insights and details on how to address remaining concerns and possible challenges, before making the service available to all customers.

DITO, Globe and Smart have worked diligently to meet the July commitment with the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) to achieve initial technical readiness, before the actual interporting demonstration with the telco regulator, a key milestone in the MNP process.

"As the newest player in the industry, we truly are excited to provide this service to Filipinos wherever they may be. When we entered the industry, it really was to encourage competition and innovation. With the Mobile Number Portability Act, we have broken down barriers and have given the Filipinos the power of convenience to finally switch to their preferred service provider," said Atty. Adel Tamano, DITO Chief Administrative Officer.

"The initial tests gave us a clearer view of the customer experience when they avail of the MNP, including the experience of customers as they interport to Globe numbers from other networks and vice versa. We learned a lot in the process and we will apply them to make the transition easy and seamless for our customers once the MNP becomes available to all," said Issa Guevarra-Cabreira, Globe Chief Commercial Officer.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PH telcos conduct successful technical interoperability tests of MNP MANILA, Philippines, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The Philippines' major Mobile Network Operators (MNO) namely DITO, Globe Telecom and Smart Communications are one with the government in the implementation of the Mobile Number Portability (MNP) Act …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
The Gas Shortage That Could Bring Big Tech To Its Knees
Silver One Intercepts 1,070 g/t Silver and 1.48 g/t Gold Over 4.57 Meters Within 26 Meters of 249 ...
Rising Consumption Of Media And Entertainment Content Expected To Drive The Demand For 3D Animated ...
A Polish solution to plague of online account takeovers powered by $6.7M Series A
Barcode Scanner Sales to Grow by 7.6% through 2031 as Demand for Accurate Tracking System Increases in Retail Sector: Future Market Insights finds in Latest Survey
Can Connecting Organizational Culture to Business Strategy Help Unlock Better Financial ...
JT Group launches Ploom X
Hubilo launches new version of platform to revolutionise virtual and hybrid events
Paper Bottles Market to Register 6% CAGR Steered by Rising Focus on Environmentally Friendly Packaging Solutions: Fact.MR
ELONGATE Announces a US$25,000 Donation to the Malala Fund
Titel
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
AVAST PLC ("Avast"): Response to press speculation regarding a possible merger of Avast with NortonLifeLock Inc.
TES Closes Deal On 10,000 sqm Battery Recycling Facility With Europe's Largest Seaport
Gotion High-tech Will Provide Products & Technical Support of Unified Cells for Volkswagen
This World Population Day, Sophie's Bionutrients issues a clarion call for the reformation of ...
Klarna acquires HERO to bring best of in-store experience to social shopping for its 90m consumers
How Tent Group Is Redefining Luxury Living And Creating Iconic Communities
Johnson & Johnson Launches Network of Global Health Discovery Centers that Aim to Speed Up Science ...
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
TBD Media Group's New Campaign Gives a Platform to the Leaders at this Pivotal Moment of Business ...
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Contemplated Merger Between Kværner ASA and Aker Solutions ASA
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area