PH telcos conduct successful technical interoperability tests of MNP

The joint effort will soon allow customers the option to keep their mobile numbers permanently, even when they change network providers or switch subscriptions.

MANILA, Philippines, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Philippines' major Mobile Network Operators (MNO) namely DITO, Globe Telecom and Smart Communications are one with the government in the implementation of the Mobile Number Portability (MNP) Act and through their joint venture company, Telecommunications Connectivity Inc. (TCI) has successfully concluded the initial tests of their technical capabilities and interoperability last July 14, 2021.

Against the backdrop of the ongoing pandemic, the MNOs said the outcome of these initial technical tests are 'within expectations'. After the initial tests yielded positive results, the next steps will be to streamline the external porting process, implement fraud and security safeguards, optimize systems and backend business operations in time for a smoother and faster porting experience for customers by September 30, 2021.

By conducting a successful actual porting test, DITO, Globe and Smart secured initial insights and details on how to address remaining concerns and possible challenges, before making the service available to all customers.

DITO, Globe and Smart have worked diligently to meet the July commitment with the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) to achieve initial technical readiness, before the actual interporting demonstration with the telco regulator, a key milestone in the MNP process.

"As the newest player in the industry, we truly are excited to provide this service to Filipinos wherever they may be. When we entered the industry, it really was to encourage competition and innovation. With the Mobile Number Portability Act, we have broken down barriers and have given the Filipinos the power of convenience to finally switch to their preferred service provider," said Atty. Adel Tamano, DITO Chief Administrative Officer.

"The initial tests gave us a clearer view of the customer experience when they avail of the MNP, including the experience of customers as they interport to Globe numbers from other networks and vice versa. We learned a lot in the process and we will apply them to make the transition easy and seamless for our customers once the MNP becomes available to all," said Issa Guevarra-Cabreira, Globe Chief Commercial Officer.