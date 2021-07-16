voxeljet AG Announces Pricing of $10 Million Registered Direct Offering

checkAd

Friedberg, July 15, 2021

voxeljet AG (WKN: A2QBGM / ISIN: US92912L2060) (NASDAQ: VJET) (the "Company", or "voxeljet"), a leading provider of high-speed, large-format 3D printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers, today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements with institutional investors for the purchase and sale of 1,126,127 Ordinary Shares at a purchase price of EUR 7.52 per share (this equals $8.88 per Ordinary Share based on the exchange rate as of the close of business in New York yesterday) in the form of American Depositary Shares in a registered direct offering. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about July 26, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners is acting as sole placement agent for the offering.
This offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement on Form F-3 (File No. 333- 255911) previously filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). A prospectus supplement related to the capital increase and the proposed offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website located at http://www.sec.gov. Electronic copies of the prospectus supplement may be obtained, when available, from the Company or from A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners, 590 Madison Avenue, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by telephone at (212) 624-2060, or by email at prospectus@allianceg.com. Before investing in this offering, interested parties should read in their entirety the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus and the other documents that the Company has filed with the SEC that are incorporated by reference in such prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, which provide more information about the Company and such offering.

