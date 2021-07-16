checkAd

HUTCHMED’s Marketing Authorization Application for Surufatinib Submitted and Validated by the European Medicines Agency

– EMA commences review of surufatinib for the treatment of advanced neuroendocrine tumors –

– Expands potential global reach of surufatinib, in addition to China where it is already launched, and in the U.S. where it is under review for marketing approval –

HONG KONG, SHANGHAI, China and FLORHAM PARK, N.J., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUTCHMED (China) Limited (“HUTCHMED”) (Nasdaq/AIM: HCM; HKEX: 13) today announces that the European Medicines Agency (“EMA”) has validated and accepted its marketing authorization application (“MAA”) for surufatinib for the treatment of pancreatic and extra-pancreatic (non-pancreatic) neuroendocrine tumors (“NETs”). The EMA’s validation confirms that the submission is sufficiently complete and that it is ready to commence the formal review process.

The submission follows scientific advice from the EMA’s Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (“CHMP”), from which it was concluded that the two positive Phase III studies of surufatinib in patients with pancreatic and extra-pancreatic NET in China (SANET‑p1 and SANET‑ep2, both previously reported in The Lancet Oncology), along with existing data from surufatinib in U.S. extra-pancreatic and pancreatic NET patients, could form the basis to support a MAA. The submission follows the acceptance of a new drug application (“NDA”) with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”), as announced on July 1, 2021.

Dr. Marek Kania, Managing Director and Chief Medical Officer of HUTCHMED International Corporation, said, “HUTCHMED’s novel oncology pipeline is making important progress globally and the EMA’s validation of surufatinib’s MAA, which we believe recognizes the scientific value of this submission package, follows the recent acceptance of the U.S. NDA by the FDA. With its launch earlier this year in China, surufatinib has given NET patients an important new therapeutic option and we now hope to soon be able to bring this important treatment to patients across the U.S. and Europe.”

About NETs

NETs form in cells that interact with the nervous system or in glands that produce hormones. They can originate in various parts of the body, most often in the gut or the lungs and can be benign or malignant. NETs are typically classified as pancreatic NET (“pNET”) or extra-pancreatic (non-pancreatic) NET (“epNET”).

According to Frost & Sullivan, there were 19,000 newly diagnosed cases of NET in the U.S. in 2020. Rates across the European Union (E.U.) appear largely similar to the U.S.. This is supported by an analysis of global epidemiologic trends, which also show growth in the incidence of NETs worldwide.3 Importantly, NETs are associated with a relatively long duration of survival compared to other tumors. As a result, there were approximately 140,000 estimated patients living with NET in France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom in 2020.4

