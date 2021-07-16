Mesoblast Presents Respiratory Function Results of COVID-19 ARDS Trial at Pulmonary Disease Conference

NEW YORK, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesoblast Limited (Nasdaq:MESO; ASX:MSB), global leader in allogeneic cellular medicines for inflammatory diseases, today presented clinical outcomes from the randomized controlled trial of remestemcel-L in ventilator-dependent COVID-19 patients with moderate/severe acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Results of respiratory function were highlighted at the biennial Stem Cells, Cell Therapies, and Bioengineering in Lung Biology and Diseases conference hosted by the University of Vermont, Burlington, VT, on July 15. The invited presentation was given by Mesoblast Chief Executive Officer, Dr Silviu Itescu, and materials have been lodged with the ASX.



The trial in mechanically ventilated COVID-19 patients with moderate/severe ARDS enrolled 222 patients across the United States, of whom 217 were randomized 1:1 and received either standard of care alone or standard of care plus 2 intravenous infusions of remestemcel-L at a dose of 2 million cells/kg 3-5 days apart. As previously announced, while the trial did not meet its endpoint of 43% reduction in overall mortality, mortality was reduced through 60 days in the pre-specified subgroup analysis of 123 patients younger than 65, but not in those older than 65 where a more exuberant inflammatory response due to defective immune-mediated viral clearance mechanisms may require more prolonged or higher dosing of anti-inflammatory therapy. The mortality benefit in patients under 65 was even greater when remestemcel-L was used in addition to dexamethasone as standard of care.