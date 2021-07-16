A.I.S. Resources Announces ISIN & CUSIP Change

The change was due to a change of jurisdiction. There was no change in the Company's name, no change in its trading symbol and no consolidation of capital.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A.I.S. Resources Limited ( TSXV: AIS, OTCQB: AISSF ) (the “Company” or “AIS”) announces that effective July 9, 2021 the Company’s ISIN changed from “BS0014301076” to “ CA0014311058 ”. Concurrently, the Company’s CUSIP changed from “001430107” to “ 001431105 ”.

About A.I.S. Resources Limited

A.I.S. Resources Limited is a publicly traded investment issuer listed on the TSX Venture Exchange focused on precious and base metals exploration. AIS’ value add strategy is to acquire prospective exploration projects and enhance their value by better defining the mineral resource with a view to attracting joint venture partners and enhancing the value of our portfolio. The Company is managed by a team of experienced geologists and investment bankers, with a track-record of successful capital markets achievements.

AIS owns 100% of the 28 sq km Fosterville-Toolleen Gold Project located 12 km from Kirkland Lake’s Fosterville gold mine (subject to completion of certain exploration expenditures), a 60% interest in the 58 sq km New South Wales Yalgogrin Gold Project (with the right to acquire 100%), and 100% interest in the 167 sq km Kingston Gold Project in Victoria Australia near Stawell.

