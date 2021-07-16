AgJunction to Provide Automation Kits to Leading Equipment Manufacturer Komatsu Ltd.

The contract has been awarded following Novariant’s successful integration of customized autosteering systems for Komatsu's equipment for agricultural use. Novariant currently provides automation modules that support mapping, path planning, and autosteering for Komatsu’s construction equipment platforms used in agricultural applications.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgJunction Inc. (TSX: AJX), ("AgJunction"), through its wholly-owned subsidiary Novariant, Inc. (“Novariant”), has been chosen by Komatsu Ltd. (“Komatsu”), an industry-leading manufacturer and supplier of equipment for the construction, mining equipment, utilities, forestry and industrial markets to provide sophisticated automation kits for construction workplaces.

“After the successful integration of the customized autosteering, we look forward to continuing our collaboration with Novariant in developing an automated system capable of being integrated on multiple vehicle platforms for construction workplaces,” said Yuichi Iwamoto, Komatsu Chief Technology Officer (CTO). “Automated operation of multiple dump trucks is required to achieve safe, highly-productive, smart and clean workplaces of the future.”

Under this agreement, Novariant and Komatsu will work together to develop sophisticated automated operations for construction workplaces building on Novariant’s proprietary autosteering, connectivity, and sensor fusion technology. The first phase will involve developing a proof-of-concept system that demonstrates safe operations using Novariant’s advanced obstacle detection and avoidance algorithms.

Commenting on the new project, Luke McBeath, AgJunction’s Senior Director of Engineering said, “Automated operations for repeatable off-road tasks is necessary to meet the demands of the future. This project allows us to integrate new technology in key areas such as safety systems, connectivity, and multi-sensor vehicle control.”

AgJunction’s President and CEO, M. Brett McMickell said, “Novariant is excited to work with Komatsu on bringing sophisticated automated systems to market.”

About AgJunction/Novariant

AgJunction Inc. is a global leader of advanced guidance and autosteering solutions for precision agriculture applications. Its technologies are critical components in over 30 of the world’s leading precision Ag manufacturers and solution providers and it holds over 200 patents and patents pending. AgJunction markets its solutions under leading brand names including Novariant, Wheelman, Whirl and Handsfreefarm and is committed to advancing its vision by bringing affordable hands-free farming to every farm, regardless of terrain or size. AgJunction is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol “AJX.” AgJunction conducts its indirect channel business through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Novariant, Inc. For more information, please go to AgJunction.com.