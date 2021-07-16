checkAd

P. Peter Pascali Updates Early Warning Report

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.07.2021, 03:14  |  42   |   |   

MONTREAL, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P. Peter Pascali, President and Chief Executive Officer of PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (http://pyrogenesis.com) (TSX: PYR) (NASDAQ: PYR) (FRA: 8PY), a high-tech company (hereinafter referred to as the “Company” or “PyroGenesis”), that designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes plasma atomized metal powders, environmentally friendly plasma waste-to-energy systems and clean plasma torch products, has filed today an updated early warning report with respect to his shareholdings in PyroGenesis in connection with his proposed disposition (the “Proposed Disposition”) through the facilities of the Toronto Stock Exchange of up to 765,000 common shares of PyroGenesis (“Common Shares”) held by Fiducie de Crédit Mellon Trust (the “Trust”) under an automatic securities disposition plan (“ASDP”) and a notice of intention to distribute securities (Form 45-102F1) filed by Mr. Pascali and available under the SEDAR profile of PyroGenesis at www.sedar.com.

The Common Shares to be sold under the Proposed Disposition would be sold as a result of investment considerations, including price, market conditions, availability of funds, and other factors. The ASDP will allow for an orderly disposition of a small portion of the Common Shares held or controlled by Mr. Pascali at prevailing market prices during the period from July 15, 2021 to August 6, 2021.

Sales under the ASDP will be effected by an independent securities broker in accordance with general trading parameters set out in the ASDP, and Mr. Pascali is not permitted to exercise any further discretion or influence over how dispositions will occur under the ASDP. Dispositions pursuant to the ASDP will be reported by Mr. Pascali on SEDI in accordance with applicable Canadian securities legislation.

On July 15, 2021, a total of 167,761,705 Common Shares were issued and outstanding. As of July 15, 2021, prior to any sales under the Proposed Disposition, Mr. Pascali (i) beneficially owns and controls 61,742,941 Common Shares (representing 36.80% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares), (ii) controls 7,251,000 Common Shares beneficially owned by 8339856 Canada Inc. (the “Holdco”) (representing 4.32% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares), (iii) controls 11,263,057 Common Shares beneficially owned by the Trust (representing 6.71% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares), and (iv) controls 1,000,000 Common Shares beneficially owned by The 2% Solution Foundation (the “Foundation”). This represents, in aggregate (the “Total Ownership”), 81,256,998 Common Shares, or 48.44% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares.

